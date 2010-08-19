Arsenal’s Goalie Fix, The Real Mario Balotelli and Whiz-Kids in Waiting (19 Aug 2010)

Don’t miss the debut episode of 3 Up Front!

Adrian Clarke, Iain Spragg and Iain Macintosh return for this brand new show jam-packed with fun features and emails from you the listeners.

Fact or Fiction – Will Shay Given eventually end up at the Emirates?

The X-aggerated Factor – Is Mario Balotelli as good or bad as people think?

The Three Up Front Shoot-Out – Test yourself against Spraggy and Macca on subjects ranging from unusual bans to Andrey Arshavin’s favourite animals

Get involved in next week’s show by sending your points and questions to [email protected]

