Home News arsenals goalie fix the real mario balotelli and whiz kids in waiting 19 aug 2010

Arsenal’s Goalie Fix, The Real Mario Balotelli and Whiz-Kids in Waiting (19 Aug 2010)

Don’t miss the debut episode of 3 Up Front!

Adrian Clarke, Iain Spragg and Iain Macintosh return for this brand new show jam-packed with fun features and emails from you the listeners.

Fact or Fiction – Will Shay Given eventually end up at the Emirates?

The X-aggerated Factor – Is Mario Balotelli as good or bad as people think?

The Three Up Front Shoot-Out – Test yourself against Spraggy and Macca on subjects ranging from unusual bans to Andrey Arshavin’s favourite animals

Get involved in next week’s show by sending your points and questions to [email protected]

Enjoy!

You can listen to this episode below:

[audio:3upfront_show1.mp3]

Download link (mp3, 32.7mb, 36 mins)

Subscribe to the 3 Up Front Podcast

You can subscribe via iTunes or directly to the podcast feed. You can also follow 3 Up Front on Twitter and Facebook.

