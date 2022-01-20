LIVERPOOL head to London this evening to take on Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The first leg finished 0-0, leaving everything to play for in tonight’s encounter.

Liverpool come into the game in stuttering form, which has seen them lose ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City. Arsenal’s form has been much better, despite their shock elimination from the FA Cup recently. They were highly impressive in defence in the first leg, shutting Liverpool out despite playing with 10 men for much of the match.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, 19th January

Kick-Off: 7:45pm GMT, Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions

The first leg of this encounter didn’t go as expected for either team. Arsenal fans saw Xhaka sent off mid way through the first half, and would have sensed a feeling of foreboding. However, their defence performed admirably, rebuffing all attacks Liverpool could muster.

Liverpool went into the match as favourites, especially playing at home at Anfield. However, they seemed to lack something in attack, which could be exacerbated this evening by Salah and Mane being on AFCON duty.

This game has all the hallmarks of a tight encounter, as both teams look to balance attack with defence. We can see both sides grabbing a goal, so a bet on 1-1 after 90 minutes seems sensible. A penalty shootout could well be required, but we’ll leave you to predict the winner of that.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1 @ 11/2 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Arsenal vs Liverpool betting tips

Betfred offer the fantastic PickYourPunt tool, which allows you to create some exciting bets. We’ve gone ahead and combined a couple of bets, with the first being the game to end with under 2.5 goals, which has individual odds of 11/10.

With both Mane and Salah away on AFCON duty, it will fall to Diogo Jota to lead the line for Liverpool. You’ll get individual odds of 7/2 on Jota to be the game’s first goal scorer.

When both these bets are combined, you get tasty odds of 8/1, which looks like fantastic value.

Arsenal vs Liverpool betting tips: Under 2.5 goals and Jota to score first @ 8/1 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Arsenal vs Liverpool odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Match Odds

Arsenal @ 12/5 with Betfred

Draw @ 13/5 with Betfred

Liverpool @ 21/20 with Betfred

Arsenal vs Liverpool Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Betfred

