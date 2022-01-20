ARSENAL host Liverpool this evening in a finely balanced Carabao Cup encounter, after the first leg at Anfield ended 0-0.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

Are you looking for an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream? If so, the best place to head is Bet365.

While they aren’t offering live video of the match, you will find a live audio stream of the Arsenal vs Liverpool encounter, which you can use to inform your bets while the game is in-play.

To listen, just head to Bet365 using the link below, which will also allow you to claim the fantastic Bet365 free bet bonus.

Stream live audio of Arsenal vs Liverpool at Bet365

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions may apply. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Arsenal vs Liverpool preview

This Carabao Cup semi-final second leg comes after both sides played out a goalless draw in their first encounter. Of the two sides, Arsenal undoubtedly came away happier, earning a dogged draw away from home despite having Granit Xhaka dismissed in the first half.

Liverpool did the majority of the attacking in the first leg, but lacked their usual killer instinct. They’ll need to find some ruthlessness in front of goal if they’re going to maximise their chances of progressing to the final – something that will prove tough as both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away on international duty.

In terms of form, Liverpool go into the game following a 3-0 victory over Brentford. However, before this their form was certainly patchy, and they’ve failed to beat a top Premier League side since their 4-0 win against Arsenal back in November.

With the exception of their loss to Nottingham Forest, Arsenal have been on a great run of form. They’ve not lost a Premier League match since December 2nd and will take huge encouragement from their fighting performance in the first leg.

Find out where you can find loads of Arsenal vs Liverpool free bets.

When does Arsenal vs Liverpool kick off?

Arsenal vs Liverpool kicks off at 19:45 GMT at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Listen to Arsenal vs Liverpool at Bet365

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions may apply. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Arsenal team news

Arsenal have a number of doubts for this encounter, with Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares all carrying minor injuries. Granit Xhaka is suspended after his red card in the first leg, while Martin Ødegaard is out with Covid.

The Gunners also have a number of absences due to AFCON, with Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe all representing their countries. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was supposed to be representing Gabon but has returned home due to heart lesions caused by Covid. He will also be unavailable for this match.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, White, Lokonga, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without two of their most important players this evening, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane away at AFCON. There are also injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliot.

Despite training recently, Divock Origi is still a doubt to start, as he recovers from a knee injury, while former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will undergo a fitness test before the match.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Stream live audio of Arsenal vs Liverpool at Bet365