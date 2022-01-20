Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offers: Carabao Cup football free bets

LIVERPOOL head to the Emirates this evening for the second leg of their Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

If you’re looking for Arsenal vs Liverpool free bets, you’re in the right place. Take a look through this page and you’ll find the biggest and best free bets for this exciting Carabao Cup encounter.

How to claim Arsenal vs Liverpool free bets

Claiming the Carabao Cup free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

Head over to bet365 today using the link below and you’ll be able to claim a fantastic Arsenal vs Liverpool free bet. Simply make a bet of £10 or more and you’ll find £50 worth of bet credits added to your account.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets at bet365 today

Betfred Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

For the biggest Arsenal vs Liverpool bonus around, you need to head over to Betfred using the link below. Just make a £10 qualifying bet and you’ll receive £60 worth of bonuses, which includes £20 in free bets to use at the sportsbook.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Check out our Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions, odds and free bets.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet Storm Arsenal vs Liverpool offer: Bet £10 get a £30 free bet

Head over to Bet Storm today to claim a fantastic Arsenal vs Liverpool free bet bonus. You simply need to sign up, deposit and then wager £10 or more on minimum odds of 1/2, after which you’ll receive your £30 free bet.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Claim your fantastic £30 free bet at Bet Storm today

LiveScore Bet Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Make your way to LiveScore Bet and you’ll be able to claim a superb Arsenal vs Liverpool free bet. You’ll just need to make a £10 bet and you’ll then find £20 in free bets added to your sportsbook account.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 Arsenal vs Liverpool free bets

See where you can watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool Carabao Cup live stream.

Bet UK Arsenal vs Liverpool free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

If you head to Bet UK today using the link below, you’ll be able to claim £20 in free bets, which can be used to bet on Arsenal vs Liverpool or any other betting option at the sportsbook. Just bet £10 and the free bets will be yours.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Grab your Arsenal vs Liverpool free bets at Bet UK