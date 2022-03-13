Arsenal vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Arsenal will be hoping to get back into the top four with a win over Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Arsenal vs Leicester live stream

Arsenal vs Leicester Preview

The Gunners have shown impressive form in recent weeks and they are heading into this contest on the back of four consecutive league wins. Meanwhile, Leicester City are 12th in the league table and they ended their recent winless run with two back to back wins over Leeds and Burnley. The visitors have a talented squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to pull off an upset away from home. The last time these two sides met in the Premier League, Arsenal picked up a comfortable 2-0 win away from home and the Gunners will be hoping for more of the same this week.

When does Arsenal vs Leicester kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal vs Leicester kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Leicester Team News

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be without the services of Takehiro Tomiyasu because of an injury.

Arsenal predicted line-up vs Leicester: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leicester team news

Meanwhile, Leicester have a number of players sidelined and they will be without Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand, Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans because of injuries.

Leicester predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho