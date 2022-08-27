Arsenal vs Fulham BK8 Betting Offer | £30 Premier League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Arsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as they look to retain their unbeaten record in the Premier League, and we have come across a fantastic new offer exclusive to Sportslens readers from BK8 ready for kick-off.

How To Claim Your £30 Arsenal vs Fulham FREE BET

Click here and sign up to BK8.

Deposit using the code “ BK802″ and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater on any market of your choosing

and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater on any market of your choosing Once your bet has settled, you will be credited with your £30 Viborg vs West Ham Free Bet

BK8 Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Worth of Free Bets

Before heading over to BK8, take a quick glance at the main terms and conditions of the new customer offer below.

New Customers Only

Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5

Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue

Excludes Skrill deposits

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting

Arsenal are playing some of the best football the Emirates has seen in years and that is the reason they sit top of the Premier League table with three wins out of three to their name.

New signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko as well as the introduction of William Saliba has given the Arsenal side a new lease of life under Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners scoring nine goals and only conceding two in their opening three fixtures.

⏰ 05' | Martin Odegaard

⏰ 11' | Martin Odegaard

⏰ 54' | William Saliba Perfect in pink 👌 🍒 0-3 💖 (FT)#BOUARS pic.twitter.com/lH6bX9FLoB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2022

One of the main reasons that Arsenal now sit top of the table has to be thanks to Summer signing Jesus. With Jesus scoring two and and assisting three in his opening Premier League games as an Arsenal player, the Brazilian has quickly asserted himself as a fan favourite in North London.

Fulham will be no walkover on Saturday however, as they also remain unbeaten in the league this season. Talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic has fired three goals in as many games to secure a point at home to Liverpool as well as all three points against Brentford after a 90th minute winner last week.

Already a BK8 customer? Check out our guide to some other free bets from the best betting sites.

BK8 Existing Customer Offers

Wager Wars

Take the lead on BK8’s Wager Wars by betting on any and all sporting events. Should you find yourself in the top 10 leaderboard at the end of the week, you will take home a CASH prize!

Deposit with code: 22AUG and place bets on any sporting events to qualify for entry.

and place bets on any sporting events to qualify for entry. The more you wager, the higher your rank on the leaderboard. Start betting now and CASH can be yours!

Football £500 Cashback

1. Deposit £10 or more with code: START

2. Place real money bets on any football events

3. Get 10% of your deposit losses back up to £500

BK8 Arsenal vs Fulham £30 Free Bet Review

This exclusive £30 welcome offer places them amongst some of the best bookmaker bonuses for new customers in the UK market.

They also have a user-friendly interface that allows for smooth betting, quick deposits and swift withdrawals, and the bonus can also be used anywhere across their sports book.

With a whole host of games happening across Europe today, there is no time better than now to claim this fantastic offer.

More Arsenal vs Fulham Free Bets