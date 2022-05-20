Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Arsenal and Everton lock horns on the final day of the Premier League, and we’ve put together a quick preview along with some of our own predictions, tips and best odds.

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips

Our Tip – Arsenal and BTTS @ 9/5 on 888Sport

With Everton securing Premier League safety in the most dramatic of circumstances in midweek with a late 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, the pressure is firmly on Arsenal for this one.

The Gunners still have a chance, albeit very remote, of Champions League qualification should they beat Everton and Spurs suffer an unlikely defeat away to Norwich.

Beyond that however, the fans inside the stadium will be demanding a good performance after letting a four point lead over Tottenham slip, as well as their hopes for a return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in six years.

We are expecting Mikel Arteta to force a result out his players even if it may be in vain, and finish the season on somewhat of a high.

Arsenal vs Everton Predictions

Our Prediction – 2-1 Arsenal @ 15/2 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 2-1 win for Arsenal.

While they have suffered two crushing defeats in their last couple of games, Arsenal will almost certainly have to bounce back for the sake of their fanbase, but also if they are to stand any chance of achieving their Champions League dreams.

Everton, while safe for the season, have been scoring and conceding at will as of late, with ten goals in total in their previous two games, which is why we’re going for an Arsenal victory but the Toffees to get on the scoresheet as well.

Arsenal vs Everton Odds