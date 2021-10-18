Arsenal return to Premier League action after the international break and they will be looking to get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The two sides meet on the 18th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

The Gunners have shown some improvement after a disastrous start to the season and they will look to continue their impressive form with a win here.

Meanwhile, Palace are 14th in the league table with just one win from seven outings.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news

The Gunners will be without Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli could miss out as well.

Meanwhile, Palace will be without Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson due to injuries.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Crystal Palace possible starting line-up: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Milivojevic, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace form guide

The Gunners have picked up four wins and a draw in their last five outings and they will be confident of picking up all three points here.

Meanwhile, Palace are heading into this game on the back of a three-match winless run and they have picked up just one win in their last six outings across all competitions.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Arsenal – 7/10

• Draw – 14/5

• Crystal Palace – 5/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

Arsenal are certainly the better team here and they are in better form right now. However, they were held to a draw against Brighton last time out.

Palace have conceded at least twice in each of their last five Premier League away matches. Furthermore, the Eagles are winless in their last five away league games as well.

That said, four of the last six meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw and this could be another close contest.

Prediction: Arsenal or draw.

