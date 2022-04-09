Countries
Arsenal vs Brighton Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Arsenal vs Brighton Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

49 mins ago

on

arsenal

Arsenal welcomes Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League match on Saturday, hoping to reclaim their place in the top four. In a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday, the Gunners were outfought and outclassed, while Graham Potter’s side drew 0-0 with Norwich City the day before.

Arsenal vs Brighton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Arsenal 7/10 BetUK logo
Brighton 9/2 BetUK logo
Draw 27/10 BetUK logo

Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions

Arsenal is coming off a 3-0 defeat to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Crystal Palace won thanks to goals from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ghanaian winger Jordan Ayew, and star attacker Wilfried Zaha.

In their most recent encounter, though, Brighton & Hove Albion drew 0-0 with Dean Smith’s Norwich City. The Seagulls had 31 shots to Norwich City’s six, but despite their superiority, they were unable to reach the back of the net.

Arsenal is currently in fifth place in the Premier League table. Tottenham Hotspur, who has played one more game, are level on points with them in fourth place. The Gunners appeared to be on track to compete in the Champions League next season for a long time, but their loss to Crystal Palace has reignited worries.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league and have lost four of their previous five matches. They had a strong start to the season, but have recently struggled. Graham Potter, the Seagulls’ manager, is one of the league’s top young managers, but the team’s current situation is concerning.

Brighton & Hove Albion, like Arsenal, may benefit from having a goalscoring No 9 on their team.

Arsenal vs Brighton prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion @ 7/10 with Betstorm

Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tips

Arsenal will be hoping for a better result here after losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League match.

Arsenal had 69% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Crystal Palace had six shots on goal, with five of them being on target. Crystal Palace’s goals came from Jean-Philippe Mateta (16′), Jordan Ayew (24′), and Wilfried Zaha (74′).

Whereas Brighton drew 0-0 with Norwich City in their previous Premier League match.

In recent games involving Brighton & Hove Albion, there has been a distinct trend of at least one team failing to score a goal. This has happened five times in their last six appearances, according to their records. Their opponents have scored 11 goals in those matches, while Brighton & Hove Albion have only scored one.

Arsenal vs Brighton betting tip: Arsenal to win @ 7/10 with Betstorm

How to Watch Arsenal vs Brighton Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Arsenal vs Brighton clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.

  1. Sign up to Betstorm by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
  3. Follow all the action from Arsenal vs Brighton with Bet Storm

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

Arsenal vs Brighton will take place on 9th April 2022.

What time does Arsenal vs Brighton Kick Off?

Arsenal vs Brighton will kick off at 19:00.

Arsenal vs Brighton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury) and Kieran Tierney (knee surgery).

Arsenal Predicted Line Up: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Brighton Team News

Graham Potter does not have a fully fit team to choose from. The names Tudor Baluta (Ankle Injury), Adam Webster (Groin Injury), and Jakub Moder (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) will not appear on the team sheet.

Brighton Predicted Line Up: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma, Gross, March; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

