Arsenal will look to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Aston Villa in the Premier League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 22nd of October at 20:00 pm BST.

The Gunners have picked up form after a poor start and they are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Villa are 13th in the league table after two back to back defeats.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news

Granit Xhaka is sidelined with an injury for Arsenal. Villa are set to be without Trezeguet.

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Cash, Luiz, Sanson, McGinn, Targett; Watkins, Ings

Arsenal vs Aston Villa form guide

Arsenal have won four and drawn two of their last six matches across all competitions. They are on a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League as well. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches against Arsenal in all competitions. However, Dean Smith’s side are in poor form right now. They are winless in four of their last six league games.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal vs Aston Villa from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Arsenal – 10/11

• Draw – 11/4

• Aston Villa – 16/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 5/6

• Under – 15/13

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction

Arsenal are the team in form right now and they will be expected to grind out all three points at home.

Villa are lacking in form and confidence. They are likely to crash to another defeat here.

Prediction: Arsenal win.

