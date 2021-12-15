Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v West Ham United preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal v West Ham United preview
Arsenal v West Ham United team news
Arsenal possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette
West Ham United possible starting line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio
Arsenal v West Ham United form guide
Arsenal v West Ham United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal v West Ham United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Arsenal – 23/20
• Draw – 13/5
• West Ham United – 12/5
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Arsenal v West Ham United prediction
Prediction: Arsenal to win at 23/20 with Betfred
