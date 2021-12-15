Countries
Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v West Ham United preview & prediction

updated

2 mins ago

on

Arsenal will be hoping to pick up a home win when they take on West Ham United in a London Derby in the Premier League this week.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Emirates Stadium. 

Arsenal v West Ham United preview

The Gunners are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive home win over Southampton and they will be full of confidence.
 
Meanwhile, West Ham have struggled in recent weeks and they were held to a draw against Burnley in their last outing.
 
The two teams are separated by just two points in the league table and the Gunners will be desperate to move into the top four with a win here.

Arsenal v West Ham United team news

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

West Ham United possible starting line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Arsenal v West Ham United form guide

West Ham have picked up just one win in their last five Premier League matches and they will be up against a confident Arsenal side here.
 
The Gunners have managed to win three of their last six league matches and they have kept a clean sheet in the last three home games in the Premier League.
 
The Gunners have been formidable at home in recent weeks with six wins in their last seven outings and they have an excellent head to head record against West Ham as well.
 
The Hammers have lost their last six away meetings against Arsenal and they will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this contest.

Arsenal v West Ham United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal v West Ham United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Arsenal 23/20
• Draw – 13/5
• West Ham United – 12/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Arsenal v West Ham United prediction

West Ham made an impressive start to the season and are fourth in the league table. However, their form has dipped considerably in recent weeks and they will be the underdogs heading into this contest.
 
Arsenal have been formidable at home in recent weeks and they should be able to pick up all three points here.
 

Prediction: Arsenal to win at 23/20 with Betfred

