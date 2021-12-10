Countries
Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v Southampton preview & prediction

Arsenal will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Emirates Stadium. 

Arsenal v Southampton preview

The Gunners are currently 7th in the Premier League table, four points adrift of the Champions League places.  they will be hoping to close the gap but the top four this weekend and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable win over Southampton.
 
Meanwhile, the visitors have been difficult to beat in their last six Premier League outings and despite the fact that they are 16th in the table, they have what it takes to pull off an upset against an inconsistent Arsenal side.

Arsenal v Southampton team news

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Southampton possible starting line-up: Caballero; Livramento, Lyanco, Stephens, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; A. Armstrong, Broja

Arsenal v Southampton form guide

Arsenal are coming into this game on the back of three Premier League defeats in their last four outings and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here.
 
The Gunners have been formidable at home and they have managed to pick up five wins in their last six Premier League matches at the Emirates.
 
Despite their improvement in recent weeks, Southampton have failed to win 11 of their last 12 away matches in the Premier League and the visitors will have to improve drastically in order to pull off an upset here.
 
Southampton are currently unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League matches.

Arsenal v Southampton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal v Southampton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Arsenal 4/6
• Draw – 3/1
• Southampton – 9/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Arsenal v Southampton prediction

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. Arsenal are undoubtedly the better team and despite their last two performances against Manchester United and Everton, they will be the favourites to pick up all three points.
 
Southampton have a dismal away record and the visitors are likely to fall short here.
 

Prediction: Arsenal to win at 4/6 with Betfred

