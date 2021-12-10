Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v Southampton preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal v Southampton preview
Arsenal v Southampton team news
Arsenal possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang
Southampton possible starting line-up: Caballero; Livramento, Lyanco, Stephens, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; A. Armstrong, Broja
Arsenal v Southampton form guide
Arsenal v Southampton betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal v Southampton from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Arsenal – 4/6
• Draw – 3/1
• Southampton – 9/2
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Arsenal v Southampton prediction
Prediction: Arsenal to win at 4/6 with Betfred
