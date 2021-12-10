Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v Southampton preview & prediction

Arsenal are coming into this game on the back of three Premier League defeats in their last four outings and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here.

The Gunners have been formidable at home and they have managed to pick up five wins in their last six Premier League matches at the Emirates.

Despite their improvement in recent weeks, Southampton have failed to win 11 of their last 12 away matches in the Premier League and the visitors will have to improve drastically in order to pull off an upset here.

Southampton are currently unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League matches.