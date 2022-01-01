Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v Manchester City preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 12:30 GMT, Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal v Manchester City preview
Arsenal v Manchester City team news
Arsenal possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette
Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake; B Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Arsenal v Manchester City form guide
Arsenal v Manchester City betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal v Manchester City from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Arsenal – 5/1
• Draw – 10/3
• Manchester City – 4/7
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1
Arsenal v Manchester City prediction
Prediction: Manchester City to win at 4/7 with Betfred
Bet on Manchester City to beat Arsenal at 4/7 with Betfred
Arsenal v Manchester City Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account
Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred