Arsenal v Liverpool top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to lock horns in what is bound to be an entertaining battle between two in-form sides.

Arsenal v Liverpool betting tips and prediction

Following a clinical display against Leicester City at the weekend, Arsenal once again proved their top four credentials. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form since the turn of the year and were on song against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The likes of Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette stood out along with Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian’s form is one of the many reasons why Arsenal fans should be looking forward to playing in the Champions League once again.

And as they get ready to take on Liverpool, the Gunners should not be feeling the heat. They might be playing against a really good side but Arteta’s men are no pushovers either. They are on a remarkable run of five consecutive Premier League wins.

In fact, only the Reds and Manchester City have performed better at home that the Gunners.

Nonetheless, Arteta would want to see his players raise their level against Jurgen Klopp’s men who also registered a comfortable win at the weekend.

The win over the Seagulls put Liverpool four points shy off league leaders City with a game in hand. And if they win at the Emirates tonight, the Merseysiders have every chance of reclaiming the Premier League crown for only the second time in their history.

Klopp knows what needs to be done and his players do too. Nothing less than a win would matter for the Reds who are in a good position to take the title battle down to the wire.

Arsenal v Liverpool betting tips: Arsenal and Liverpool to draw @ 14/5 with 888 Sport