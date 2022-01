Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v Liverpool preview & prediction

Arsenal have managed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions and they will be the firm favourites heading into this contest.

Liverpool are unbeaten in four of their last five matches but they have picked up just two wins during that time period

Furthermore, the Reds will be without several key players like Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of nations.

Furthermore, the likes of Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Joel Matip are currently sidelined after being tested positive for coronavirus.

The likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Nathaniel Phillips are expected to miss out through injuries.