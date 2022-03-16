Arsenal v Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Arsenal looking to seal top four spot ahead of the chasing pack but Liverpool set to prove a difficult foe.
How to watch Arsenal v Liverpool live stream for free
- Sign up to Livescore by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Arsenal v Liverpool live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Arsenal v Liverpool live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Livescore – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Arsenal v Liverpool preview
Following a clinical display against Leicester City at the weekend, Arsenal once again proved their top four credentials. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form since the turn of the year and were on song against Brendan Rodgers’ side.
The likes of Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette stood out along with Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian’s form is one of the many reasons why Arsenal fans should be looking forward to playing in the Champions League once again.
And as they get ready to take on Liverpool, the Gunners should not be feeling the heat. They might be playing against a really good side but Arteta’s men are no pushovers either. They are on a remarkable run of five consecutive Premier League wins.
In fact, only the Reds and Manchester City have performed better at home that the Gunners.
Nonetheless, Arteta would want to see his players raise their level against Jurgen Klopp’s men who also registered a comfortable win at the weekend.
The win over the Seagulls put Liverpool four points shy off league leaders City with a game in hand. And if they win at the Emirates tonight, the Merseysiders have every chance of reclaiming the Premier League crown for only the second time in their history.
Klopp knows what needs to be done and his players do too. Nothing less than a win would matter for the Reds who are in a good position to take the title battle down to the wire.
Watch live sport with bet365
Arsenal v Liverpool team news
Arsenal team news
Emile Smith Rowe managed 15 minutes against Leicester but Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out injured. Cedric Soares has done a great job as his deputy.
Gabriel Martinelli might give way to Smith Rowe provided he is fit enough.
Arsenal predicted line-up
Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette
Liverpool team news
James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are ill but Ibrahima Konate has been declared fit. Mohamad Salah was an injury concern after the win over Brighton. And if Klopp decides not to risk him, Diogo Jota could start.
Thiago Alcantara is set for a starting role with Naby Keita dropping to the bench.
Liverpool predicted lineup
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz
Arsenal v Liverpool free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins