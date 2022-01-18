Arsenal are looking to step up their efforts to sign the Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this month.

The Gunners have already submitted a bid for the 21-year-old Serbian international worth around £58 million.

The 21-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal with the Italian club but Fiorentina are looking to extend his contract and they have offered him a five-year deal worth around £34 million.

However, the striker is refusing to put pen to paper and the player’s representatives have demanded a £6.6 million fee. Furthermore, Fiorentina will also have to offer the player’s representatives 10% of his future transfer fee in order for an extension to go through.

It remains to be seen whether the Italians are willing to accept the demands and push through an extension for the Serbian in the coming weeks.

Apparently, Fiorentina could sell striker this month if an offer of around £63 million arrives and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal are prepared to increase their offer for the young striker.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking prospects around Europe and he has been in exceptional form for Fiorentina this season.

The Serbian has 20 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions and he looks set to beat his tally for last season comfortably. Vlahovic bagged 21 goals across all competitions for Fiorentina last year.

He is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with experience and coaching. The striker certainly has the potential to justify the massive outlay in the long run.

Arsenal are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and blow which would be an upgrade on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Bringing in someone like Vlahovic could help them secure a top-four finish this season.