Arsenal Top Four Odds: Gunners 1/4 for Champions League Spot

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal in Thursday night’s North London derby, as Antonio Conte’s side closed the gap to just a point between the rivals.

What are the best odds for Arsenal To Finish In The Top Four?

On 888sport, you can get Arsenal at 1/4 to make the top four this season.

The odds mean a bet of £10 would return £12.50 if Mikel Arteta’s side manage to hang on and steal the last remaining Champions League spot.

Who Should I Bet On To Make The Top Four?

Whilst Arsenal are a point clear of Spurs in the race, Thursday’s winners have a more favourable end to their campaign as they face Burnley and Norwich City compared to Arsenal’s last two against Newcastle United and Everton.

Spurs handed Arsenal their first loss following four straight league victories, and have the momentum as the season draws to a close and the Champions League spots are confirmed.

Newcastle have enjoyed a positive resurgence in the second half of the season after the Saudi takeover, and will certainly not be a pushover at St. James’ Park on Monday night.

Norwich are already relegated, and Burnley are sitting on the cusp of the relegation zone by the skin of their teeth so the final gameweeks of the season favour Spurs to make the top four.

Don’t count Arsenal out, however – winning runs always come to an end, and there’s no better time to bounce back with venom than in the last two league games of the campaign and secure a spot in the Champions League.

