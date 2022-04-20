Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line Up vs Chelsea

Chelsea will face London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, bringing the Premier League‘s midweek clashes to a close.

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to return to team training ahead of Wednesday’s encounter and might make his comeback here, while Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.

Eddie Nketiah could be tasked with leading the line at Stamford Bridge after captain Alexandre Lacazette tested positive for COVID-19 before the Southampton match.

Arteta has the option of moving Gabriel Martinelli to central midfield and bringing Emile Smith Rowe back in on the left flank, a formula that Arsenal fans have been clamoring for, and the England international has fond memories of the ground after scoring the game-winning goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win there last season.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli