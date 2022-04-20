Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line Up vs Chelsea

Chelsea will face London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, bringing the Premier League‘s midweek clashes to a close.
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to return to team training ahead of Wednesday’s encounter and might make his comeback here, while Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.
Eddie Nketiah could be tasked with leading the line at Stamford Bridge after captain Alexandre Lacazette tested positive for COVID-19 before the Southampton match.
Arteta has the option of moving Gabriel Martinelli to central midfield and bringing Emile Smith Rowe back in on the left flank, a formula that Arsenal fans have been clamoring for, and the England international has fond memories of the ground after scoring the game-winning goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win there last season.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup
Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli