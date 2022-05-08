Countries
Arsenal Premier League Top Four Odds: Gunners Now 2/7 With Three Games to Play

Arsenal took a big step towards finishing in the top four after seeing out victory against Leeds, and we’ve taken a look at the latest top four odds with three games to go until the season’s end.

Latest Arsenal Top Four Odds

Arsenal are now as short as 2/7 according to the latest odds on 888Sport, while their neighbours Spurs are currently valued at 11/5.

Meanwhile, third placed Chelsea are the shortest priced at 1/20, but their draw against Wolves and Arsenal winning their match with Leeds sees the gap cut to just a point.

Arsenal to Finish in the Top Four @ 2/7 with 888sport

 

Will the Gunners See it Out?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Chelsea 1/20 888Sport
Arsenal 2/7 888Sport
Tottenham 11/5 888Sport

 

Based on 888Sport’s latest odds for the top four race, Chelsea currently have an implied probability of 95.2%, placing them ahead of Arsenal who have a 77.8% probability.

With their top four rivals slipping up around them, Mikel Arteta’s side took a huge step towards Champions League football after seeing out a comfortable 2-1 victory against relegation-threatened Leeds.

The Gunners are firmly in the driving seat, with a four point gap now opened up between them and their neighbours Tottenham, who snatched a point at Anfield on Saturday.

Next week sees one of the most high stakes North London Derbies in recent memory, and could have huge implications as to who finishes in the top four come the end of the season. While Arsenal would still be a point of Spurs should they lose, a Gunners would put the Champions League firmly out of reach for Antonio Conte’s side.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s stuttering form of late has seen what was a significant gap between third and fourth cut to just one point. The Blues face Leeds, Leicester and newly-relegated Watford in their final three games in what would have been identified as a relatively straight-forward run in.

They can not afford to lose any more points with both Arsenal and Tottenham now closer to them than ever in the table.

