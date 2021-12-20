Arsenal news: Aubameyang subject of interest from Italy

While a departure from Arsenal is seriously looming this summer, the Gabonese striker already has a prestigious contender.

Arsenal set to discuss Aubameyang with European giants

In recent years, the name of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has often been linked to the biggest European teams. The likes of Barcelona and PSG have shown interest in the past.

But what about now?

We can imagine that his rating has dropped a little, after managing just four goals in fourteen games in the Premier League.

However, a big club remains interested in the Arsenal man’s profile. As Tuttosport indicates, Juventus are studying the possibility of signing the Gabon international during the January transfer window.

There is no question yet of a formal offer from the Old Lady for the former Milan man. However, he is one of those players they’ve been tracking to strengthen the attack at a rather reasonable price. It is being stated that Arsenal might be willing to strike a deal with the Bianconeri.

The Gunners might not be against the idea of sending the benched forward on a six-month loan deal and then give Juventus the option to make the move permanent. However, it remains to be seen whether the Italian giants would be able to come up with the right financial structure for this deal.

Aubameyang is currently making roughly 20 million euros a year at Arsenal. The Italians on the other hand, might not be able to offer the Gabon striker such a lucrative contract. Moreover, with contract negotiations with Paulo Dybala ongoing, the Serie A side will have to assess their financial situation first.

This is why, they’re keeping their options open with the likes of Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani also shortlisted.

Arsenal on the other hand, might still give Aubameyang another chance to return to the first team after his much-publicized benching.