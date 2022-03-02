Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open tips: Golf odds and free bets

THE PGA Tour takes us to Florida as some of the best golfers in the world compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and we have some excellent tips and free bets for you.

We also have a couple of fancies across the water in Kenya for the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour. Yet again, we will provide some exclusive tips for outright and each-way markets if you fancy a bet on both the Kenya Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

One of the most highly anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar kicks off this week as the Arnold Palmer Invitational gets underway on Thursday. Some of the world’s best including Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Adam Scott are set to grace the hallowed turf of Bay Hill this week.

Bay Hill is a par 72 and demands accuracy from the tee. The thick rough and lightening fast greens means players are often punished for every bad shot they hit, which is what makes the event so interesting. The course measures 7,381 yards and is certainly one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour roster.

Bryson DeChambeau won this event 12 months ago to the amazement of a few despite his ability to spray the ball everywhere, or inability to hit the ball consistently straight. However, he hasn’t been able to commit to playing this week and will not be at Bay Hill in an attempt to defend his title. DeChambeau has some fitness issues which he wants to get right before competing on tour again. Meanwhile, the 2020 champion, Tyrrell Hatton, goes into this week as a bit of an outsider at a price of 33/1 with bet365.

The purse for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week is spectacular. All players who make the cut will win a share of the $12 million pot. Of course, the higher you finish the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $2.16 million.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week in Orlando.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational betting tips

Viktor Hovland to win @ 18/1 with bet365

Arguably the most in form player on the PGA Tour so far this season, already winning three times this season. He won the World Wide Technology Championship in November, Hero World Challenge in December and the Dubai Dessert Classic in January.

Having climbed up to a career best third in the World Golf Rankings, the Norwegian is one of the names on everyone’s lips right now in the world of golf. At a price of 18/1 with bet365, it is hard to argue that he won’t have a major say come Sunday night in Florida.

Fresh off the back of a fourth place finish last two weeks ago at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, Hovland will be supremely confident he has what it takes to win his seventh tournament as a professional golfer.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a fantastic price of 18/1 with bet365.

Corey Conners to win and each-way @ 70/1 with bet365

The Canadian came extremely close last year, eventually finishing solo third after a final round 74 (+2). He stayed in the mix right until the very end but ultimately ran his race after bogeying the final two holes.

Conners is one of the most underrated players on tour, despite being arguably the most consistent with his irons and proximity to the hole from the fairway. If he putts well, he will no doubt be in some form of contention come the weekend here at Bay Hill.

The course demands someone with the ability to keep it in play and someone who will give himself several birdie opportunities. Corey Conners will most certainly do that. 70/1 with bet365 seems like a rather large price considering his ability from the middle of the fairway and driving prowess, hence why we think he is a great shout this week to perhaps go all the way, but if not collect you some tasty each-way money.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 70/1 with bet365.

Other notable mentions

Although Hovland our biggest fancy for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who have a good chance at a great price:

Jon Rahm @ 17/2, Hideki Matsuyama @ 28/1, Matthew Fitzpatrick @30/1, Talor Gooch @ 60/1, Maverick McNealy @ 66/1, Carlos Ortiz @ 125/1 and Sebastian Munoz at 125/1. All prices are with bet365.

The Magical Kenya Open betting tips

Marcus Armitage to win @ 28/1 with bet365

We think the Englishman has a great chance this week at the Magical Kenya Open. He won his first event on the Tour last year at the Porsche European Open at score of -8. He fought off the likes of Thomas Detry, Edoardo Molinari and Matthew Southgate to claim his maiden European Tour victory.

We feel he has all the credentials to go well this week in Kenya and will be there or there abouts come Sunday with his excellent ball striking, consistent putting and fairway fingers off the tee.

Marcus Kinhult to win and each-way @ 80/1 with bet365

Perhaps a surprise to some people that he is this big of a price, considering his consistency on the European Tour in recent years. The 25-year-old burst onto the scene a few years back before winning his first tournament at the Betfred British Masters in 2019. He also won last week in the Nordic Golf League so is coming to Muthaiga Golf Club with some fine form.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 80/1 with bet365.