Home News arnold palmer invitational kenya open betting offers and free bets

Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open: Betting Offers and Free Bets

Updated

2 hours ago

on

bryson dechambeau

The PGA Tour takes us to Bay Hill this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. All of the world’s best golfers take centre stage in Orlando, Florida this week, aiming to get their hands on that coveted trophy. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the biggest non-major tournaments on the PGA Tour and there are plenty of superb offers for the great man’s Invitational event.

Although the Arnold Palmer Invitational is the biggest event on the golfing calendar this week, the DP World Tour take us to Muthaiga Golf Club for the Magical Kenya Open. Dean Burmester currently leads the betting market for the tournament in Nairobi, with the likes of Justin Harding, Thomas Detry and Marcus Armitage also featuring in Kenya this week.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open betting offers & free bets

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.8
New 18+ UK customers. Deposit & place bet on sports at a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at evens (2.0)+ within 7 days of registering (exc. 09/04/22). £30 paid in Free Bets within 10 hours of bet settlement, expires 7-days after issue. E-Wallet & Prepaid Card restrictions apply. Your first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration. Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.7
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.7
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost

  • Paddy’s Rewards Club
  • Football acca insurance
  • Excellent iOS & Android apps
9.5
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Best bookmakers for the Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open free bets

Looking for a bet on the golf this week? Claim the best online bookie offers for the Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open below:

  1. Bet365 – Best selection of Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open markets
  2. Betfred – Great odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great Arnold Palmer Invitational welcome offer
  4. Boylesports – Plenty of markets for the Arnold Palmer Invitational
  5. 888sport – Superb Arnold Palmer Invitational enhanced odds

Arnold Palmer Invitational exclusive offers

Arguably one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar is upon us as all of the world’s best golfers head to Florida for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. World number one, Jon Rahm, features and is currently leading the betting market. Other European superstars such as Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are also travelling to Bay Hill Golf Course for the star-studded event.

The majority of America’s best players are in action too, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris and Patrick Reed in action. Every player in the field will be hopeful of winning the late, great Arnold Palmer’s event in Orlando this week.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament this week.

Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a fantastic golfing event.

Magical Kenya Open exclusive offers

The DP World Tour takes us to Kenya this week for some hot weather golfing action. No matter who you think will win, there are a plethora of players who will feel like this week could be their week to win on the DP World Tour.

Continue to read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a fantastic golfing event.

Arnold Palmer Invitational odds and free bets

Here are some standout names and prices for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week:

Jon Rahm @ 10/1 with bet365

Rory McIlory @ 12/1 with bet365

Scottie Scheffler @ 16/1 with bet365

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Magical Kenya Open odds and free bets

Here are some standout names and prices for the Magical Kenya Open this week:

Justin Harding @ 16/1 with bet365

Matthew Jordan @ 45/1 with bet365

Zander Lombard @ 35/1 with bet365

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already claimed the Kenya Open betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

When do the Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open start and where?

Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Date: Thursday, 3rd March

Location: Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Florida, USA

Magical Kenya Open:

Date: Thursday, 3rd March

Location: Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open TV channel and live stream

TV channel: The whole four days of both golf events are being broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf. The Arnold Palmer Invitational coverage begins at 7.00pm each night. Early coverage may be available on the same channel from 3.00pm on Thursday and Friday. The Magical Kenya Open coverage will start at 10.00am each day.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Bet365 Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open betting offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Bet365 are the one of the leading bookmakers for golf markets. They are also the only bookmaker currently offering markets on the Kenya Open.

Taking advantage of their Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open betting offer is a must for those serious about having a punt on the golf this week from Florida and Nairobi respectively.

Bet £10 and you’ll get £50 in Bet Credits to use on bet365’s industry-leading sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

The odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week are phenomenal. Whether you fancy one of the favourites like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm or Paul Casey, or whether you fancy an outsider, Betfred is the place for you.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the golf with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BoyleSports Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets which can be used on the Arnold Palmer Invitational by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up, which you can do by clicking the link below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Whether you’re betting on Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm, the Virgin Bet Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top.

Bet £10 on Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet UK Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer.

Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Bet UK default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet Storm Arnold Palmer Invitational exclusive betting offer: Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the golf this weekend live from Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £10 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm’s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

LiveScore Bet Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on this massive PGA Tour event.

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all golfing markets and any other sport you choose.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Paddy Power Arnold Palmer Invitational betting offer

Looking for a free bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Look no further than the Paddy Power sign up offer.

Sign up and bet £20 on the event and you’ll get the money back as cash if it loses.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.
