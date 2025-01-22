Liverpool boss Arne Slot has heaped praise on ‘special’ Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian becomes the first Liverpool player in history to score 50 goals in European competitions.

Arne Slot Praises ‘Special’ Mohamed Salah

It has been a dream first season so far for Arne Slot at Liverpool. His side sit top of the Premier League with a six point cushion, as well as winning all seven of their opening Champions League fixtures.

Add to that that they remain in the FA Cup and have reached the semi-final of the League Cup, it has been a fairly impressive star for Slot in England to say the very least.

A major part of Liverpool’s success so far this season has been down to none other than Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has now scored 22 goals in all competitions this campaign, after scoring the opener for the Reds against Lille in their 2-1 triumph at Anfield on Tuesday night.

There has been a lot of speculation and talk surrounding Salah’s future, but for now he remains a Liverpool play and continues to put in world class performances week in, week out.

Arne Slot has paid tribute to Salah, admitting that the 32-year-old is simply a ‘special’ talent. These comments come after the Liverpool forward become the first player in the clubs history to reach 50 goals in Europe.

Arne Slot: ‘Special – That Is The Word To Describe Mo’s Performances At The Club’

A 2-1 victory over Lille at Anfield in Gameweek 7 of the Champions League means Liverpool sit to of the league phase with the full 21 points from seven games.

It was that man Mohamed Salah who opened the scoring for the Reds, latching onto Curtis Jones’ through ball before beating Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier with a routine finish. Harvey Elliott’s second half strike after the visitors had levelled eventually won it for the Merseysiders.

After their latest triumph, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked to sum up Mo Salah’s latest contributions in a red shirt. The Dutchman was full of nothing but praise for Salah, admitting he is a truly ‘special’ soccer player:

“Special, that is the word to describe Mo’s performance at this club,” Slot said. “The best or maybe there are even better words to use, but he has been outstanding at this club for so many years, so still he is.

“When Mo goes on a one-v-one there is a serious chance he will score. But this goal tells you so much about why we are top of the league and why we are doing so well, the work rate of the players who won the ball back before Curtis passes to Mo tells you why we are doing really well.”

Liverpool are sitting pretty in both the Premier League and Champions League tables respectively, with Reds fans now firmly believing they could be on for some big silverware in Arne Slot’s debut season in the Anfield dugout.

