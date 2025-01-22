Soccer

Arne Slot Praises ‘Special’ Mohamed Salah As Egyptian Becomes First Liverpool Player To Score 50 European Goals For The Club

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arne Slot Mo Salah - Liverpool - Football Soccer
Arne Slot Mo Salah - Liverpool - Football Soccer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has heaped praise on ‘special’ Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian becomes the first Liverpool player in history to score 50 goals in European competitions.

Arne Slot Praises ‘Special’ Mohamed Salah

It has been a dream first season so far for Arne Slot at Liverpool. His side sit top of the Premier League with a six point cushion, as well as winning all seven of their opening Champions League fixtures.

Add to that that they remain in the FA Cup and have reached the semi-final of the League Cup, it has been a fairly impressive star for Slot in England to say the very least.

A major part of Liverpool’s success so far this season has been down to none other than Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has now scored 22 goals in all competitions this campaign, after scoring the opener for the Reds against Lille in their 2-1 triumph at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds were favorites with the best online US sportsbooks to defeat the French outfit, which they did so. Should they get a point against PSV in their next Champions League match, Liverpool could be favorites to win the entire competition the best offshore betting sites.

There has been a lot of speculation and talk surrounding Salah’s future, but for now he remains a Liverpool play and continues to put in world class performances week in, week out.

Arne Slot has paid tribute to Salah, admitting that the 32-year-old is simply a ‘special’ talent. These comments come after the Liverpool forward become the first player in the clubs history to reach 50 goals in Europe.

Arne Slot: ‘Special – That Is The Word To Describe Mo’s Performances At The Club’

A 2-1 victory over Lille at Anfield in Gameweek 7 of the Champions League means Liverpool sit to of the league phase with the full 21 points from seven games.

It was that man Mohamed Salah who opened the scoring for the Reds, latching onto Curtis Jones’ through ball before beating Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier with a routine finish. Harvey Elliott’s second half strike after the visitors had levelled eventually won it for the Merseysiders.

After their latest triumph, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked to sum up Mo Salah’s latest contributions in a red shirt. The Dutchman was full of nothing but praise for Salah, admitting he is a truly ‘special’ soccer player:

“Special, that is the word to describe Mo’s performance at this club,” Slot said. “The best or maybe there are even better words to use, but he has been outstanding at this club for so many years, so still he is.

“When Mo goes on a one-v-one there is a serious chance he will score. But this goal tells you so much about why we are top of the league and why we are doing so well, the work rate of the players who won the ball back before Curtis passes to Mo tells you why we are doing really well.”

Liverpool are sitting pretty in both the Premier League and Champions League tables respectively, with Reds fans now firmly believing they could be on for some big silverware in Arne Slot’s debut season in the Anfield dugout.

Be sure to check out the various soccer betting offers and free bet deals across the SportsLens site ahead of the next round of Champions League fixtures.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arne Slot Mo Salah - Liverpool - Football Soccer
Soccer

LATEST Arne Slot Praises ‘Special’ Mohamed Salah As Egyptian Becomes First Liverpool Player To Score 50 European Goals For The Club

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2025
Manchester City Vitor Reis
Soccer
Manchester City Complete $36m Signing Of Brazilian Teenager Vitor Reis From Palmeiras
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 21 2025

Premier League giants Manchester City have completed the $36 million signing of Brazilian teenager Vitor Reis from Palmeiras on a four-and-a-half-year contract. Manchester City Complete $36m Vitor Reis Signing Reigning…

stam1
Soccer
Jaap Stam Says Ruben Amorim Has Similarities With Legendary Manchester United Boss Sir Alex Ferguson
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Dec 19 2024

Jaap Stam exclusive interview: Cole Palmer might like to play for Man Utd, there are similarities between Ruben Amorim and Sir Alex Ferguson, Virgil van Dijk could end up in…

fbl eng pr everton newcastle
Soccer
Callum Wilson Frustrates Newcastle With Further Injury Setback
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Dec 12 2024
35115087
Soccer
Saudi Arabia Confirmed To Host 2034 World Cup – 2030 Host Announced Too
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Dec 11 2024
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer
‘I Am Far From Pleased’ – Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Explains Why He Was Disappointed With the Performance Against Girona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2024
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
‘Things Will Go Well’ – Carlo Ancelotti Is Hopeful of a Much Better Second Half of the Season for Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2024
Arrow to top