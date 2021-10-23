Dortmund will look to overtake Bayern Munich in the table with a win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The visitors are currently one point adrift of the league leaders and they will be desperate to close the gap with a win. The home side winless in their last five matches across all competitions.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund team news

The home side have no injury concerns ahead of this game. Dortmund will be without Raphael Guerreiro, Erling Haaland, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer, Giovanni Reyna, Youssoufa Moukoko and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Arminia Bielefeld possible starting lineup: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Laursen; Fernandes, Prietl, Kunze; Schopf; Hack, Klos

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Bellingham, Witsel, Brandt; Reus; Hazard, Malen

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund form guide

Borussia Dortmund have won 13 of their last 15 matches in the Bundesliga. They have an excellent record against Arminia Bielefeld as well. Dortmund have kept a clean sheet in their last five matches against Arminia Bielefeld in all competitions.

Arminia Bielefeld have failed to win their last 8 Bundesliga matches.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund betting odds

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Dortmund are firm favourites to win here and Arminia Bielefeld are likely to continue their winless run here. The home side are in poor form and they have struggled against Dortmund in the recent meetings.

An away win seems likely.

Prediction: Dortmund win.

