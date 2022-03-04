Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Augsburg will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Friday evening.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg live stream

Start watching the Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg live stream at 19:30 GMT

Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg Preview

The visitors have failed to win five of their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to bounce back strongly. Meanwhile, Arminia Bielefeld are coming into this game on the back of two defeats in their last three league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an impressive result at home. The hosts have struggled against Augsburg in recent seasons and they have failed to win their last six meetings against the visitors. That said, Augsburg have been in disappointing form away from home and they have failed to win 17 of their last 18 away matches in the Bundesliga. Augsburg will have to improve their away record tremendously in order to grind out all three points here and it remains to be seen who comes out on top. Both teams are separated by just two points and one position in the league table and this could be a close contest.

When does Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg kicks off at 19:30 pm BST, on the 4th of March, at Bielefelder Ann.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Augsburg Team News

Arminia Bielefeld team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Augsburg: Ortega; Brunner, Ramos, Nilsson, Laursen; Kunze, Schopf; Wimmer, Castro, Okugawa; Serra

Augsburg team news

Augsburg are without Tobias Strobl, Alfred Finnbogason, Robert Gumny because of injuries. Niklas Dorsch is suspended.

Augsburg predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Gikiewicz; Oxford, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai; Caligiuri, Maier, Gruezo, Pedersen; Gregoritsch; Hahn, Vargas