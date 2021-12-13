Football Betting Tips — Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld take on Bochum in the Bundesliga this week and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways at home.

Watch and bet on Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Tuesday, December 14th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of three defeats and two draws in their last six league matches. They are currently 17th in the league table and Arminia Bielefeld will have to improve drastically if they want to beat relegation this season.

Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 10th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of three wins and a draw in their last five league matches.

Arminia Bielefeld have picked up just one win in the Bundesliga this season and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a morale-boosting win here.

Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum team news

Arminia Bielefeld possible starting line-up: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Andrade; Schopf, Prietl; Wimmer, Hack, Okugawa; Klos

VfL Bochum possible starting line-up: Riemann; Stafylidis, Masovic, Leitsch, Soares; Pantovic, Losilla, Rexhbecaj; Holtmann, Polter, Antwi-Adjei

Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum from bet365:

Match-winner:

Arminia Bielefeld: 29/20

Draw: 12/5

Bochum: 19/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum prediction

The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Bochum but they are in dreadful form right now and the visitors have all the confidence and momentum with them. This is likely to be a close contest but Bochum have the quality to grind out a narrow away win this week.

Prediction: Bochum to win at 19/10 with Bet365.

Bet on Bochum to beat Arminia Bielefeld at 19/10 with bet365

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum live online from 19:30 pm BST on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Arminia Bielefeld v Bochum Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: