Armenia vs Scotland Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

Scotland travel the far reaches of Eastern Europe on Tuesday for match day three of their Nations League campaign, and we are offering some of our own tips and predictions as well where to find the best odds.
Armenia vs Scotland Betting Tips
- Our Tip – Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6 on 888Sport
With both of these sides, along with Ireland, sitting on three points this fixture could be significant in who ends up being relegated from League B.
Scotland will certainly fancy their chances of claiming another three points having won the reverse of this fixture last week, but Armenia away presents a different kind of test.
They have been the Nations League’s surprise package since its inception, claiming back to back promotions to reach this point, and their opening win against Ireland sent a statement of intent despite being favoured for relegation.
However, for our tip we are predicting a low-scoring affair in Yerevan on Tuesday. This selection has occurred in three of Armenia’s five internationals this year, while four of Scotland’s last six away internationals have seen under 2.5 goals.
Armenia vs Scotland Prediction
- Our Prediction: 1-0 Scotland @ 22/5 on 888Sport
While we expect this to be a fairly even contest, Scotland still do possess more quality than their opponents and on paper, should get the job done to boost their chances in the Nations League.
Scotland’s lack of real potency up top has been a glaring blemish on their recent results, and despite winning the reverse of this fixture, they should be breezing past a nation 53 places behind them in the world rankings.
Armenia vs Scotland Odds
|Armenia
|27/5
|Draw
|57/20
|Scotland
|8/15
