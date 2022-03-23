Armenia vs Montenegro live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Armenia will be looking to pick up a win at home when they take on Montenegro in an international friendly on Thursday evening.

Armenia vs Montenegro live stream

Armenia vs Montenegro Preview

Armenia are heading into this contest on the back of six winless matches and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here. The last time these two sides met, Montenegro managed to pick up a 4-1 win over Armenia and the visitors will be hoping for more of the same here. That said, the away side are not at their best either and they have failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions. Neither side are in particularly good form right now and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. This should be an evenly matched contest. The last two meetings between these two sides produced a total of 10 goals and this one could be another high scoring affair.

When does Armenia vs Montenegro kick-off?

The international friendly between Armenia vs Montenegro kicks off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 24th of March, at Stepanakert Republican Stadium.

Armenia vs Montenegro Team News

Armenia team news

The home side will be without the services of Lucas Zelarayan and Sargis Adamyan because of injuries.

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Armenia predicted line-up vs Montenegro: David Yurchenko; Davit Terteryan, Varazdat Haroyan, André Calisir, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Solomon Udo, Erik Vardanyan; Tigran Barseghyan, Artyom Avanesyan, Narek Grigoryan; Artur Miranyan

Montenegro team news