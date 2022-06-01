Armenia vs Ireland Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Stephen Kenny’s 2022/23 Nations League campaign with Ireland gets underway on Saturday as the boys in green go head-to-head with Armenia for the first time since 2011.

Armenia vs Ireland Betting Tips

Our Tip – Ireland to Win @ 21/20 with Fitzdares

Ireland haven’t lost in all competitions since their collapse in added time against Portugal in September which saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroic double cancel out John Egan’s first-half header.

Following that result, Ireland have gone on to win four of their next eight games – including draws against Portugal, Belgium, and Serbia.

Stephen Kenny’s system is finally starting to take shape at the Aviva Stadium, and Ireland fans are more excited than ever about the future of their country. To continue their momentum and kick-off a brand new Nations League campaign in the best fashion – Ireland must grind out a victory in Armenia.

Armenia vs Ireland Predictions

Our Prediction – Ireland to Win 2-0 @ 15/2 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for this one is a 2-0 victory for the boys in green.

Whilst we believe that with Ireland’s strongest lineup they could come away with at least four or five goals on Saturday, they also make the quick turnaround to fly back home and host Ukraine just four days later – so squad rotation will be necessary.

Besides a single blip at home to Azerbaijan in September in a 1-1 draw where Shane Duffy’s late header stole a point for Ireland, they haven’t fallen short of any challenge presented to them since.

Taking on the FIFA world number two in Belgium and holding them to a 2-2 draw thanks to strikes from Chiedoze Ogbene and Alan Browne, with the right spirit and heart it feels like this side could beat anyone.

This should be a routine victory for Ireland, and one that will kick-off their Nations League campaign to a perfect start – as they aim to boost their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Armenia vs Ireland Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Armenia 14/5 Draw 9/4 Ireland 21/20

More Football Free Bets