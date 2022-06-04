Armenia vs Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 14/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ireland will kick-off their 2022/23 Nations League campaign away in Yerevan, Armenia as Stephen Kenny’s side look to build on what has been a highly progressive and positive year for the boys in green.

Armenia vs Ireland Bet Builder Tips

Michael Obafemi to Score Anytime @ 9/4 on bet365

21-year-old Michael Obafemi has made his way back into the Ireland squad for the first time since his international debut in 2018, and he’s in fine form at club level for Swansea City.

With 12 goals and three assists in just 20 starts across the Championship campaign for Swansea, Obafemi has tallied a scoring frequency of one goal every 168 minutes and has caught the eye of Stephen Kenny.

Ireland are somewhat spoiled for choice with attacking talent in the current squad, but in the likelihood that Obafemi makes the starting lineup we think 9/4 is a top price for him to find the back of the net.

Ireland to Win @ 1/1 on bet365

Ireland are unbeaten across all competitions since September’s loss to Portugal following Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury time heroics, and Stephen Kenny has his side finally ticking.

After years of stagnant progress and underwhelming qualifying campaigns, it finally looks like the exciting and promising Ireland team has returned with bags of talent around the squad.

The pair’s last meeting came in a 2-1 win for Ireland in 2011 during the Euro 2012 qualification stage, and at evens we think it’s a valuable selection for the boys in green to pick up a victory in Armenia.

James McClean to be Booked @ 21/10 on bet365

Wigan Athletic’s James McClean is no stranger to a 50-50 challenge and especially when playing for his country with his heart on his sleeve, you best believe he’s going to win that ball.

During the qualifying campaign for Euro 2020, McClean accumulated three bookings in nine games and the winger also picked up a red card in the last Nations League campaign against Wales – with two bookings in four minutes.

We’re not expecting Kenny to field his strongest lineup on Saturday, and we’re confident that McClean will start on the left-wing. With that in mind, we’ve chosen the Irishman to make his way into the referee’s book to round off our bet builder.

Armenia vs Ireland Bet Builder – 14/1 @ bet365

