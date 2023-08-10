Arlington Million Free Bets: $5,550 Horse Racing Betting Offers For Colonial Downs

You can place bets on the 2023 Arlington Million in ANY US State, by signing up with our featured USA offshore sportsbooks below – plus, get some of the best horse racing free bets along the way.



First run in 1981, the Arlington Million is the main focus this weekend on the US horse racing front as a field of 11 runners head to post for the $1m purse.

Last year we saw Santin win the race and this Brendan P.Walsh entry is back for more – but he’s not won a race since and there has never been a back-to-back winner of the Arlington Million.

It’s also a race that trainer Chad C. Brown has a top record in – winning the gold medal four times since 2013 and three times since 2017. He runs two this year to try and improve on that record – Rockemperor and Adhamo.

We’ve also useful sorts entered in the shape of Atone and Set Piece, plus the improving Catnip so it’s all set up to be a fascinating renewal.

When is the Arlington Million 2023?



The Arlington Million 2023 will be run on Saturday August 12 at Colonial Downs racetrack in Virginia.

📅Time/Date: 6:40pm (ET), Saturday August 12, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Colonial Downs, Virginia (1 1/4 mile, (10 furlongs) Turf)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: TVG, NBCSN

🎲 Arlington Million Odds: Atone 3-1 | Set Piece 5-1 | Rockemperor 11/2 | Adhamo 11-2 | Santin 15-2

Many Ways To Bet On The 2023 Arlington Million



The win is simply selecting the horse that you think will win, the place is where you select the horse to finish first or second and the show is when you select one horse to finish first, second or third. To get the best odds on this, you should look at the long shots rather than the favorites.

Of course, there are a range of more detailed bets where you can select multiple horses and bet on which position they will come. Examples of these include the exacta, where you choose the top two finishers in the correct order, or the trifecta, where you choose the top three finishers.

Whatever you choose to bet on for the 2023 Arlington Million make sure you get the most value by taking advantage of the generous welcome bonuses at our top US sports betting sites.

Arlington Million Betting Odds

Atone 3-1

Set Piece 5-1

Rockemperor 11/2

Adhamo 11-2

Santin 15-2

Catnip 10-1

Never Explain 11-1

Master Piece 12-1

Strong Quality 14-1

Strong Tide 25-1

Win For The Money 33-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

