Saturday’s Grade One Arlington Million 2023 runners will see 11 entries heading to post in search of the lucrative first prize – one that trainer Chad C. Brown has won three times since 2017 and is double-handed again this year.



2023 Arlington Million Runners: Atone Tops The Betting



The Arlington Million has had more homes than the Littlest Hobo in recent years having moved from Arlington Park to Churchill Downs and again this year to Colonial Downs – another Churchill-owned venue.

It’s also a race that’s part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge series and the winner will automatically qualify for the Breeders’ Cup Turf later this year.

Anyway, for the 2023 renewal at its latest home, there are 11 Arlington Million runners heading to post for Saturday’s big Colonial Downs race and all eyes will be on trainer Chad C. Brown as he’s won the contest four times since 2013, including being responsible for three of the last five winners.

He’s got two runners this Saturday – Rockemperor and Adhamo, who are both owned by Madaket Stables LLC and Michael Dubb Et Al.

The best US horse racing apps have the two Brown Arlington Million runners high up in the betting, but it’s the Michael J Maker entry Atone that is topping the market with most racebooks.

We’ve also got last year’s winner Santin coming back for more – you can watch his win in 2022 below – and this Brendan P. Walsh-trained 5 year-old will be looking to become the first ‘back-to-back’ Arlington Million winner in the history of the race.

That said, we have had a horse win the race twice – John Henry – who landed the pot in its inaugural year 1981 and again in 1984 as a 9 year-old!

When is the Arlington Million 2023?



The Arlington Million 2023 will be run on Saturday August 12 at Colonial Downs racetrack in Virginia.

📅Time/Date: 6:40pm (ET), Saturday August 12, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Colonial Downs, Virginia (1 1/4 mile, (10 furlongs) Turf)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: TVG, NBCSN

🎲 Arlington Million Odds: Atone 3-1 | Set Piece 5-1 | Rockemperor 11/2 | Adhamo 11-2 | Santin 15-2

Chad C. Brown Looking For This Fifth Arlington Million Win



The Arlington Million was first run in 1981 and so far the winning-most trainer is Chad C. Brown.

He’s mopped up four wins to date and there could be more to come with two leading fancies in Rockemperor and Adhamo in 2023.

The first of the Brown successes came in 2013 with Real Solution and he then fired in three in-a-row between 2017 and 2019 with Beach Patrol, Robert Bruce and Bricks and Mortar (watch below).

Horses Aged 4 or 5 Have Won 13 Of The Last 15 Arlington Millions

If you like your horse racing trends and stats then you might be pleased to hear that the Arlington Million has a favoured age range in recent times.

Yes, we remarkably saw the 9 year-old John Henry win his second Arlington Million back in 1984 and also the 8 year-old The Tin Man win in 2006 – but it’s the 4 and 5 year-old that have the best records of late.

Since 2007 (15 runnings), a massive 13 of the winners were aged either 4 or 5 years-old – this equates to a 87% strike-rate.

This year’s 4 and 5 year-old horses in the Arlington Million are – Never Explain, Strong Quality, Catnip, Adhamo, Win For The Money and last year’s winner Santin.

2023 Arlington Million Runners: Atone One Of The Big Fancies



Note: Odds are subject to change

1. STRONG TIDE @ 25-1

J: Horacio Karamanos

T: Michael E Lauer

Winner of 9 of his 37 starts and has been in the top 3 in 17 of those (46%). But winless this year and last success now came in February 22 – eight races back. Overall, more is needed but on a plus was a fair third in the G1 Man O’War Stakes at Belmont three runs ago.

2. NEVER EXPLAIN @ 11-1

J: Vincent Cheminaud

T: Claude R McGaughey III

5-time winner from his 17 career starts and has had a decent year in 2023 with three wins (including G3 Dinner Party Stakes) and 5 top three finishes. Last in action running third in the Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga at the end of July.

3. SET PIECE @ 5-1

J: Florent Geroux

T: Brad H Cox

The Brad H Cox barn is yet to win the Arlington Million but have a fair chance of breaking that duck this year with this Dansili gelding. He knows how to get his head in front with 12 wins from his 28 starts (43%) and has amasses just over $1.1m in prize money. Won the Arlington Stakes at Churchill Downs in June and last seen running third in the Wise Dan Stakes at Ellis Park. Overall, decent graded form, but is yet to win at the highest level from five tries.

4. ATONE @ 3-1

J: Kendrick Carmouche

T: Michael J Maker

Brings some of the best form to the table, which includes his Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Grade 1 win back in January. Bit to prove on recent runs, however, after running down the field in the Dinner Party Stakes and Muniz Memorial Classic but has been freshened up with 3 months off and if bouncing back to his early year form is feared.

5. ROCKEMPEROR @ 11-2

J: Chad C Brown

T: John R Velazquez

First of the Chad C Brown runners and has a squeak on the form of his win in the G2 Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga last summer. Has only raced twice this year when unplaced in both the Fort Macy Stakes and Manhattan Stakes so would need to leave those runs behind.

6. MASTER PIECE @ 12-1

J: Jose Lezcano

T: Richard Dutrow Jr

6-time winner that has raced 24 times in total. Placed in two Grade 2 races (Mac Diarmida Stakes) and (Pan American Stakes) this year but is now six races without a success. His best run to date came in the G2 Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar last year.

7. STRONG QUALITY @ 14-1

J: Javier Castellano

T: Mark Casse

One of the lighter-raced runners with 11 starts but has won 3 of those and only been out of the first three twice. Yet to win, however, in graded company and would probably need to improve on his recent fifth in the G1 Manhattan Stakes at Belmont Park.

8. CATNIP @ 10-1

J: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr

T: Michael Stidham

Kitten’s Joy gelding that has won 50% of his 8 career starts. Three of those 4 wins came this year with his win play coming in winning the G3 Monmouth Stakes in June. Wasn’t disgraced to be runner-up in the G1 United Nations Stakes last time at Monmouth Park and on that running would head here with a live chance of the bigger-priced runners.

9. ADHAMO @ 11-2

J: Flavien Prat

T: Chad C Brown

The second of the Chad Brown runners and despite running 6th and 8th in the Joe Hirsch Classic and Sword Dancer Stakes recently won the G1 United Nations Stakes last July and that’s decent form. Has not been out this year so needs to also overcome a 308-day break, but this former French-trained horse is sure to have been well-primed and has run well off a break in the past.

10. WIN FOR THE MONEY @ 33-1

J: Jorge Ruiz

T: Mark Casse

Second Mark Casse runner in the field and most of the top US racebooks have this one as the 2023 Arlington Million outsider. Just the 9 career starts (3 wins) and is yet to race in any form of graded race. On a plus, is a course winner at Colonial Downs after winning a Allowance Optical Claimer here last month.

11. SANTIN @ 15-2

J: Tyler Gaffalione

T: Brendan P Walsh

Last year’s winner and will be looking to become the first ever back-to-back Arlington Million hero. This Godolphin owned 5 year-old hasn’t, however, won a race since taking this and is now on a 6 race run without a success. During those outings he’s also yet to even hit the frame so even though it’s hard to ignore the current champ he’s another with a bit to prove.

Arlington Million 2023 Trifecta Pick

1st CATNIP (win/place)



2nd ATONE

3rd SET PIECE

Rockemperor, Atone and Set Piece have decent back form to their names – however, a chance is taken on the younger legs of CATNIP. This Michael Stidham runner has only raced 8 times but has won four of those and only been out of the top three twice.

A recent second in the G1 United Nations Stakes (watch below) was another solid effort and seeing as it was his first at the top level can improve again for that experience.

Catnip also stayed on really well in that race after looking like getting swallowed up turning in. The slight drop back in trip is a plus and gate 8 should pose no problems. Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr rides.

Arlington Million Betting Odds

Atone 3-1

Set Piece 5-1

Rockemperor 11/2

Adhamo 11-2

Santin 15-2

Catnip 10-1

Never Explain 11-1

Master Piece 12-1

Strong Quality 14-1

Strong Tide 25-1

Win For The Money 33-1

WATCH: Santin Winning The 2022 Arlington Million

Arlington Million Recent Winners

2022 – Santin

2021 – Two Emmys

2020 – No race (Covid)

2019 – Bricks and Mortar

2018 – Robert Bruce

2017 – Beach Patrol

