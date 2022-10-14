Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have an NFC West matchup Sunday between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards the Cardinals vs. Seahawks same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our three picks could net you $6,250.00 from the $1,000 NFL free bet you can claim below.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Arizona over 50.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline
- Kyler Murray 275+ passing yards @ +135 with BetOnline
- Arizona Cardinals over 3.5 TDs @ +160 with BetOnline
Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Arizona over 50.5 points -110 @ BetOnline
This game features two very bad defenses up against several highly talented offensive players on both squads. These defenses are especially challenged against the pass, and there is no reason why two teams averaging over 20 points per contest won’t put up big numbers this Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Kyler Murray 275+ passing yards +135 @ BetOnline
Murray has exceeded 275 passing yards twice this season and if there were ever a game where he could hang a huge number, its against an awful Seattle secondary allowing 269 passing yards and 1.8 TD receptions per contest. Look for Murray to take to the air early and often and exceed this number by the end of the 3rd quarter.
Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Arizona Over 3.5 TDs +160 @ BetOnline
Four TDs aren’t out of reach against the Seahawks and especially going head-to-head with an offense that is better than the Cardinals. That means Arizona will have to match Seattle, and I think this game will end in a shootout, and the Cardinals score at least four touchdowns Sunday afternoon.
Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Arizona Cardinals
|-134
|Seattle Seahawks
|+140