Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We have an AFC West matchup where both sides are looking for their first victory of the season. Arizona opened their season with a 44-21 home loss to Kansas City, while Los Vegas 24-19 away loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Betting Picks

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Pick 1: Arizona +5.5 points @ -103 with Bovada

Look for the Cardinals offense behind QB Kyler Murray to keep this one close enough to cover the spread against the Raiders better than average defense.

Cardinals are 23-8 ATS in their last 31 road games vs. a team with a losing home record and 18-7-2 ATS in their last 27 road games. Back Arizona to cover the spread.

Back Arizona +5.5 points

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Betting Pick 2: Arizona over 51.5 points @ -106 at Bovada

Look for this one to end in a shootout as both sides have too many highly-skilled offensive players that are likely better than their defensive counterparts.

The over is 6-1 in Cardinals last 7 games on grass and 9-3 in Raiders last 12 games following a straight-up loss. Play the over in this contest.

Back Arizona over 51.5 points

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction

Las Vegas is a -221 home favorite and there’s value there as +5.5 points usually equates to -244. Las Vegas should win this game with its better defense as Vegas should get more stops than Arizona will.

Las Vegas is 8-5 since 2020 as the favorite and the Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games on grass.

Back Raiders ML

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds