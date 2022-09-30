Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an NFC Conference matchup on Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals meet the Carolina Panthers. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $7471.49

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Cardinals +2 -100 @ Betonline

Arizona is a two-point dog and maybe the oddsmakers didn’t take into consideration the Cardinals schedule much, and after playing the Chiefs, Raiders and Rams taking on Carolina might seem like relief.

The Cardinals offense hasn’t been good at all. QB Kyler Murray has thrown just three TD passes through his first three contests, but he’s up against a Panthers secondary allowing one TD pass per game against struggling quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett, Daniel Jones and Jameis Winston.

Carolina QB Baker Mayfield has thrown for just over 550 yards with three TD’s and an interception, but most of those numbers were against Cleveland and in spite of Arizona’a 2.3 passing TD’s allowed per game, it’s hard to see him succeeding against the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Cardinals ML +105 @ Betonline

This pick is along the same lines as the spread bet. The Cardinals have faced stiff competition with their best wideout on the suspension list against offenses their defense had difficulty overcoming. The Cards defense will see none of this on Sunday.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and Cardinals RB James Connor have both struggled out of the gate. Arizona can win without Connor doing much, but McCaffrey used to be their best offensive player and while he’s topped 100 rushing yards in each of his past two contests, it won’t be easy facing a Cardinals side allowing 103 yards and a TD per contest.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cardinals over 43.5 -107 @ Betonline

This game opened at 45 points and has been bet down, most likely due to possible weather concerns, but the forecast doesn’t call for rain or wind.

There are a number of things that are hard to trust in this game, but one thing that isn’t is the Panthers defense. They’ve faced struggling quarterbacks with mediocre offenses and while some may see Murray as struggling, his competition has been fierce, new personnel at the skill positions AND missing Deandre Hopkins yet has thrown for 784 yards, three scoring strikes with only one interception.

Look for Cardinals offense to keep improving against a Carolina defense that might be better on paper than on the field. The Cardinals defense hasn’t been good, and it’s easy to see McCaffrey and Mayfield putting some points on the board.



Important trend for this contest;



Over is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers SGP Parlay Odds