Argentina vs Venezuela live stream: How to watch World Cup Qualifiers for free

Argentina will be hoping to close the gap with leaders Brazil when they take on Venezuela in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Friday night.

Argentina vs Venezuela live stream

Start watching Argentina vs Venezuela live stream at 23:30 GMT

Argentina vs Venezuela Preview

Argentina will be heading into this contest as the firm favourites and they have picked up five wins and a draw from their last six qualifiers. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Venezuela and they should be able to grind out a positive result despite missing several of their key players here. Venezuela are at the bottom of the qualification group and they have picked up just three wins from 16 matches in the qualifiers. The away side will be massive underdogs heading into this contest and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here.

When does Argentina vs Venezuela kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina vs Venezuela kicks off at 23:30 pm BST, on the 25th of March, at La Bombonera.

Argentina vs Venezuela Team News

Argentina team news

Argentina will be without a number of their key players because of suspension. Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Giovani lo Celso, Emiliano Buendia, Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are all suspended.

Lisandro Martinez is injured and Lautaro Martinez has tested positive for coronavirus.

Argentina predicted line-up vs Venezuela: Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria

