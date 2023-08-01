Is the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight.

Best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets

What Belts Are On The Line In The Paul vs Diaz Fight?

Boxing fans are extremely excited to witness the return of Jake Paul for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury. That’s right, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is finally here and goes down this weekend at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Given the fact Jake Paul is a relative novice in boxing terms and the fact this is Nate Diaz’s boxing debut, it comes as no surprise to learn that there are no belts on the line in the Paul vs Diaz fight.

‘The Problem Child’ is in fact a ranked fighter in the cruiserweight division, ranked at #205 in the division at 205-pounds. He is also ranked as the 32nd best cruiserweight in the United States, according to BoxRec.

For Jake Paul’s last fight against Tommy Fury, the World Boxing Council (WBC) created a special belt that both fighters contested for back in February in Saudi Arabia. The Diriyah Champion strap was on the line for the fight, with the Englishman lifting the belt aloft when he defeated the Ohio man.

However, this time around there are no belts on the line for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Other Content You May Like