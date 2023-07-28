Wondering what belts are on the line in the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 fight this weekend at UFC 291? Read on to find out all you need to know about the fight and why the BMF belt is up for grabs in Poirier vs Gaethje 2.

BMF Belt Up For Grabs At UFC 291

The vacant BMF belt will be up for grabs when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje go face-to-face in their rematch this weekend at UFC 291.

UFC’s BMF belt which stands for “baddest motherf**ker” is not an official title, but is a symbolic belt that has been on the line only once in the past. Jorge Masvidal won it when he stopped Nate Diaz back in 2019 in the main event of UFC 244.

However, with Masvidal’s recent retirement, UFC boss Dana White has opted to put the belt on the line for the rematch between Poirier and Gaethje.

‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ first met in the octagon back in April 2018, where the former stopped the latter in the fourth round after a stunning fight. That bout was voted as Fight of the Year by multiple publications, and if this weekend’s battle is anything like their first, then MMA fans are in for a treat.

There will certainly be added incentive for both men with the BMF belt up for grabs in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The pay-per-view will take place at the Delta Center and will also feature Alex Pereira making his light-heavyweight debut against former champion Jan Błachowicz in the co-main event.

It’s set to be a compelling main event in Salt Lake City on Saturday night, with Poirier and Gaethje knowing exactly how much this fight means to one another.

Since they first met in 2018, both fighters have gone 6-2 since, with both their defeats coming in title fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

With the BMF belt up for grabs, both will have the chance to lift some silverware, albeit not an official UFC championship.

Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title

BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -140 | Gaethje +120

