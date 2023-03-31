Is the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight this weekend being contested for any belts in the heavyweight division? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight. Joshua vs Franklin news.

What Belts Are On The Line In Joshua vs Franklin Fight?

Boxing fans are excited for the highly anticipated return of Anthony Joshua this weekend. He takes on tough American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin, in what is his first fight since the back-to-back Oleksandr Usyk defeats.

Joshua will aim to get back to winning ways and climb back up the ladder at heavyweight, and will be expected to win this fight on Saturday via impressive knockout. This is the 33-year-old’s first fight since December 2015 that won’t have been for a world title.

Even before fighting for world titles, Joshua was still fighting for belts before. The last time Anthony Joshua had a fight in which there was no belt on the line was back in May 2015 against Rafael Zumbano Love.

The reason there are no belts on the line for this fight is due to the fact Joshua lost his three world title belts to Usyk in September 2021, before failing to win them back in their rematch last August.

Before stepping up to world level, Anthony Joshua captured the British Heavyweight Title when he knocked out Dillian Whyte in seven rounds. Prior to that he was also the Commonwealth Title holder, having stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds of the very first round to secure the belt.

From the fight after the Whyte triumph right up until his last fight in his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua has had 12 consecutive world title fights.

Now, on April 1st in just a couple days time, Joshua will have a fight with no belts on the line at all. This could be a weight of Joshua’s shoulders. Knowing that there are no belts on the line could possibly relieve a bit of pressure from ‘AJ’.

For the underdog Jermaine Franklin, fighting with no belts on the line is a familiar feeling to him. In fact, in the 22 professional fights ‘989 Assassin’ has had, he has never actually fought for a belt of any kind.

The fact this fight has no belts on the line too could prove to help Franklin feel more comfortable, despite going up against one of the best heavyweights in the world.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype! Be sure to stay up to date with all the boxing news as well as watching our exclusive boxing live streaming sites.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

Other Content You May Like