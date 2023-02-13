Are The Chicago Bears Early Betting Darlings For Super Bowl 2024?

The conclusion of each Super Bowl brings thoughts of the future and what the next season might hold, and there are gamblers who have already started picking winners for next year’s big game.

The odds for the next season’s Super Bowl are often available immediately following the conclusion of the championship game, and this year was no different. Leading the pack are the usual suspects, as the Chiefs and Eagles are the two favorites to match up again next year. The Bills, 49ers, and Bengals round out the top 5, with the Cowboys sitting between them and the rest of the pack.

Money Is Coming In On The Chicago Bears For Super Bowl 2024

But where does the value lie? Who are the teams that Vegas is listing as a long shot that might actually have a chance at Super Bowl 2024? The Eagles themselves had +2200 odds of winning the championship before the last season started, meaning a $100 bet netted you $2,200. Which team can make you that kind of money next year?

So far, it looks like that team is the Chicago Bears.

2022 wasn’t pretty for Chicago, as they finished the season with an NFL-worst record of 3-14 in a mediocre division. But despite the obvious struggles, they seemed to have found something special in quarterback Justin Fields, who had a handful of incredible performances during the regular season. Because of their poor record, they’ll have the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, one that could be rich with quarterback talent at the top.

A bettor @PointsBetUSA placed $500 on the Chicago Bears (+8000) to win the Super Bowl next season 🤯 The bet would win $40,000 💰pic.twitter.com/OSA2PmgiHn — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 13, 2023

So the Bears have some options. They can choose to get even younger and draft a prospect first overall and trade Fields at his high current value. Or, they could keep Fields and trade out of the pick, a transaction that would reportedly return a treasure chest full of assets in exchange for the first overall. Either way, the Bears will be adding some serious firepower this coming off-season. Especially now that the coaches seem to have figured out how to use him.

What exactly is the value, then? Depending on the outlet, the Bears odds of winning the next Super Bowl hover somewhere around +7500/+8000, one of the longest of long shots when looking at the full list. The Colts, Cardinals, and Texans are the only teams that have longer odds for next season.

A $500 bet on the Bears to win Super Bowl 2024 would net you nearly $40,000. Worth the risk?