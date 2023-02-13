NFL

Are The Chicago Bears Early Betting Darlings For Super Bowl 2024?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Fields
Fields

The conclusion of each Super Bowl brings thoughts of the future and what the next season might hold, and there are gamblers who have already started picking winners for next year’s big game.

The odds for the next season’s Super Bowl are often available immediately following the conclusion of the championship game, and this year was no different. Leading the pack are the usual suspects, as the Chiefs and Eagles are the two favorites to match up again next year. The Bills, 49ers, and Bengals round out the top 5, with the Cowboys sitting between them and the rest of the pack.

Money Is Coming In On The Chicago Bears For Super Bowl 2024

Fields
Fields

But where does the value lie? Who are the teams that Vegas is listing as a long shot that might actually have a chance at Super Bowl 2024? The Eagles themselves had +2200 odds of winning the championship before the last season started, meaning a $100 bet netted you $2,200. Which team can make you that kind of money next year?

So far, it looks like that team is the Chicago Bears.

2022 wasn’t pretty for Chicago, as they finished the season with an NFL-worst record of 3-14 in a mediocre division. But despite the obvious struggles, they seemed to have found something special in quarterback Justin Fields, who had a handful of incredible performances during the regular season. Because of their poor record, they’ll have the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, one that could be rich with quarterback talent at the top.

So the Bears have some options. They can choose to get even younger and draft a prospect first overall and trade Fields at his high current value. Or, they could keep Fields and trade out of the pick, a transaction that would reportedly return a treasure chest full of assets in exchange for the first overall. Either way, the Bears will be adding some serious firepower this coming off-season. Especially now that the coaches seem to have figured out how to use him.

What exactly is the value, then? Depending on the outlet, the Bears odds of winning the next Super Bowl hover somewhere around +7500/+8000, one of the longest of long shots when looking at the full list. The Colts, Cardinals, and Texans are the only teams that have longer odds for next season.

A $500 bet on the Bears to win Super Bowl 2024 would net you nearly $40,000. Worth the risk?

Bet on Bears Super Bowl (+7500) at BetOnline
Author image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
bradberry hold
NFL

LATEST LeBron James, Skip Bayless & Other Experts React to Controversial Holding Penalty in Super Bowl LVII

Author image David Evans  •  3h
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs NFL
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce NFL Career Earnings, Net Worth & Salary
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl crown on Sunday, lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career. In light of his NFL success this…

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Net Worth, NFL Career Earnings & Salary
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h

After claiming his second Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII, we decided to take a deep dive into the career of Patrick Mahomes. This includes his net worth, career earnings…

patrick mahomes super bowl
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Named Super Bowl LVII MVP
Author image colinlynch  •  7h
Patrick Mahomes MVP NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
Super Bowl 2024: How Many Super Bowl Back-to-Back Winners Have There Been?
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
super bowl 2024 NEW
NFL
Where Will Super Bowl 2024 Be Held? Super Bowl LVIII Date and Stadium
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h
Super Bowl Kelce Brothers NFL
NFL
Which Kelce Brother Has The Higher Career Earnings After Super Bowl LVII Showdown?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  9h
Arrow to top