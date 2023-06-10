The Arcangelo Belmont Stakes odds 8/1 sees the lightly-raced 3 year-old as a lively outsider for Saturday’s New York race with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Arcangelo Belmont Stakes Odds 8/1



ARCANGELO is being billed as a lively Belmont Stakes outsider ahead of Saturday’s big ‘Run For The Carnations’ race in New York.

This son of Arrogate got up by a head to land the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes last time out at Belmont Park so that track experience is going to be a big plus, but this is the first time the horse will be going over two turns.

Yes, he’s up again in grade here but has only had four career runs and the fact he’s won his last two suggests he’s improving fast. The longer trip in the Belmont is also expected to suit and the Dam’s Sire is also Tapit who has been responsible for four winners of the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ in recent times – Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit, Essential Quality.

Arcangelo Career Stats, Profile and Belmont Stakes Post Position



Post Position: 3

Age: 3

Runs: 4

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $167,400

Trainer: Jena M Antonucci

Jockey: Marcos Meneses

Last Race: 1st Peter Pan Stakes (G1), May, 13 2023 (Belmont Park)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 8/1

Bet on ARCANGELO for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at 8/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Arcangelo Winning The 2023 Peter Pan Stakes



