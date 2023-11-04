The Arabian Knight odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +300 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s huge $6m feature race of the weekend.
Arabian Knight Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic
The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Arabian Knight sees the Bob Baffert-trained runner as the favorite for Saturday’s contest, after the recent scratching of Acangelo.
Arabian Knight will look to give his California trainer Bob Baffert a record-extending fifth win in this valuable horse race. Having started his career strongly with two wins from three runs, this three-year-old is fancied to go well, coming into the meeting on the back of a Grade 1 success at Del Mar.
Flavien Prat also keeps the winning partnership in-tact as he searches for his second Classic victory, after steering the sensational Flightline to glory last year.
Baffert last won this race in 2020 with Authentic, and is most famously known for winning it three times on the bounce from 2014-2016 with Bayern, American Pharoah and Arrogate.
Arabian Knight Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds at +300 with Bovada.
Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Arabian Knight @ +300
- White Abarrio @ +400
- Ushba Tesoro @ +400
- Saudi Crown @ +800
- Bright Future @ +800
- Derma Sotogake @ +1200
- Zandon @ +1400
- Proxy @ +1400
- Clapton @ +2500
- Seno Buscador @ +2500
- Dreamlike @ +3000
- Missed The Cut @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?
📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)
💰 Purse: $6m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400