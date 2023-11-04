Horse Racing

Arabian Knight Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At+300 With US Sportsbooks

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arabian Knight Breeders Cup Classic Odds 1
Arabian Knight Breeders Cup Classic Odds 1

The Arabian Knight odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +300 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s huge $6m feature race of the weekend. 

Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Betting Offer

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Arabian Knight Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Arabian Knight sees the Bob Baffert-trained runner as the favorite for Saturday’s contest, after the recent scratching of Acangelo.Arabian Knight silks

Arabian Knight will look to give his California trainer Bob Baffert a record-extending fifth win in this valuable horse race. Having started his career strongly with two wins from three runs, this three-year-old is fancied to go well, coming into the meeting on the back of a Grade 1 success at Del Mar.

Flavien Prat also keeps the winning partnership in-tact as he searches for his second Classic victory, after steering the sensational Flightline to glory last year.

Baffert last won this race in 2020 with Authentic, and is most famously known for winning it three times on the bounce from 2014-2016 with Bayern, American Pharoah and Arrogate.

Arabian Knight Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds at +300 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Arabian Knight @ +300
  • White Abarrio @ +400
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400
  • Saudi Crown @ +800
  • Bright Future @ +800
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200
  • Zandon @ +1400
  • Proxy @ +1400
  • Clapton @ +2500
  • Seno Buscador @ +2500
  • Dreamlike @ +3000
  • Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)
💰 Purse: $6m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

WATCH: Arabian Knight Winning The Pacific Classic Stakes At Del Mar

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Breeders Cup 2023 Tickets
Horse Racing

LATEST Best US Racebooks For Breeders’ Cup Free Bets: $4,250 Horse Racing Betting Offers

Author image Andy Newton  •  30min
chad brown1
Horse Racing
Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners 2023: Santa Anita Saturday Entries
Author image Andy Newton  •  33min

See below the full list of Chad Brown Breeders’ Cup runners 2023 for Saturday at Santa Anita, as the New York-born handler look to add to the 16 Breeders’ Cup…

Bright Future Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
Bright Future Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  35min

The Bright Future odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +800 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s feature contest worth $6m at Santa Anita Park.  Best Breeders’ Cup…

Elite Power Breeders Cup Sprint Odds
Horse Racing
Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2023 At +175 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  35min
Saudi Crown Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
Saudi Crown Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  35min
Ushba Tesoro Odds For Breeders' Cup
Horse Racing
Ushba Tesoro Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +450 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  36min
White Abarrio Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
White Abarrio Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +400 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  36min
Arrow to top