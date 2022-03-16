AP McCoy Cheltenham Tips Day 3: 24/1 Treble Put Up By Racing Legend

Horse Racing legend and former Champion jockey, AP McCoy, gives his selections for Day 3 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The Northern Irishman has an eye for picking winners and obviously knows racing like the back of his hand. Here are his selections for Day 3 of the Festival.

After two wins yesterday with L’Homme Presse and Sir Gerhard, Sir Tony McCoy is in fine form with his Cheltenham selections.

As we head into day three of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Sir AP McCoy with his top Cheltenham tips for Thursday.

You can back McCoy’s Cheltenham tips on Day 3 in a treble at a tasty 24/1!

AP McCoy Cheltenham Tips – Day 3

Bob Olinger in the Turners Novices’ Chase @ EVS with BetUK

in the Turners Novices’ Chase @ Allaho in the Ryanair Chase @ 8/13 with BetUK

in the Ryanair Chase @ Champ in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle @ 5/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing

McCoy is back with three more fancies for the penultimate day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Sir Tony McCoy has selected an incredible treble which works out as 24/1 with BetUK! These are those top AP McCoy Cheltenham tips for Day 3 at the Festival.

AP McCoy Cheltenham Tips – Day 3

AP McCoy Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Turners’ Novices’ Chase – BOB OLINGER @ EVS with BetUK

McCoy thinks over this trip that the race will really play into Bob Olinger‘s hands. He was super impressive in the Ballymore last year, McCoy thinks if it wasn’t for Honeysuckle he’d be a Champion Hurdle horse. Jumping has been good and thinks overall he’ll be a bit too much for Galopin Des Champs.

AP McCoy Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Ryanair Chase – ALLAHO @ 8/13 with BetUK

Allaho looks a real banker for most people, winning this race last year so impressively as well definitely stands him in good stead. Very talented horse, strong galloper and a good jumper as well. I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t win the Ryanair.

AP McCoy Cheltenham tip: 3.30 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle – @ 5/1 with BetUK

Brilliantly open Stayers’ Hurdle this year. Champ was really good at Christmas at Ascot which will stand him in good stead. Doubts over Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter so Sir AP McCoy in is the Champ camp.

