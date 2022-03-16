AP McCoy Cheltenham Tips Day 2: 22/1 Treble Put Up By Racing Legend

Horse Racing legend and former Champion jockey, AP McCoy, gives his selections for Day 2 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The Northern Irishman has an eye for picking winners and obviously knows racing like the back of his hand. Here are his selections for Day 2 of the Festival.
As we head into day two of the Cheltenham Festival we've more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Sir AP McCoy with his top Cheltenham tips for Wednesday.
You can back McCoy’s Cheltenham tips on Day 2 in a treble at a tasty 22/1!
AP McCoy Cheltenham Tips – Day 2
- Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ 8/11 with BetUK
- L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10) @ 10/3 with BetUK
- American Mike in the Champion Bumper (5.30) @ 9/4 with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing
McCoy is back with three more fancies for the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Sir Tony McCoy has selected an incredible treble
AP McCoy Cheltenham Tips – Day 2
AP McCoy Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with BetUK
Sir Gerhard is going to be very tough to beat, and McCoy doesn’t think he will be. Slight stamina issue after winning Champion Bumper last year, but he might not need to stay, he could dictate from the front and may be good enough to win it that way. Rightfully the favourite for the race.
AP McCoy Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – L’HOMMME PRESSE @ 10/3 with BetUK
McCoy has doubts over Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor, and believes L’Homme Presse has what it takes to claim victory here for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch. McCoy believe he has a bit of class and that stepping up in trip could play into his hands.
AP McCoy Cheltenham tip: 5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – AMERICAN MIKE @ 9/4 with BetUK
Really impressive at Navan and we haven’t seen him since then, was quite a long time ago so he’s probably out of sight, out of mind for punters. If McCoy was to ride one in the Champion Bumper he’d be on American Mike.
