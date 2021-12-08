Antwerp and Olympiacos will battle to score three points in UEFA Europa League on 9th December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 22:45, Bosuil Stadion

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Preview

Antwerp was unbeaten in the match against Beerschot by 1-0. The winning team managed to get 53% possession and six shots on the target.

On the other hand, Olympiacos won the match against OFI Crete in the Super League by 3-1. Not only this but they had 44% possession and eight shots on target.

Meanwhile, Antwerp and Olympiacos played a match against each other which ended with a 2-1 win for Olympiacos at Karaiskaki Stadium.

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Team News

Antwerp will play without Koji Miyoshi who has been ruled out for an injury while Aurelio Buta, Bruny Nsimba, and Sander Coopman are also doubtful for the game.

Whereas Michal Karbownik and Konstantinos Fortounis won’t compete for Olympiacos because they are injured.

Royal Antwerp possible starting lineup:

Butez; De Laet, Dessoleil, Almeida; Vines; Verstraete, Nainggolan, Dwomoh; Samatta, Frey, Fischer

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Vaclik; Reabciuk, Cisse, Sokratis, Lala; Mohamed Mady Camara, M’Vila; Onyekuru, Aguibou Camara, Masouras; Arabi

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Antwerp vs Olympiacos from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Olympiacos: 11/10

Draw: 11/4

Antwerp: 23/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 9/13

Under: 5/4

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Prediction

Royal Antwerp is already out of the tournament, giving Olympiacos further confidence in their ability to travel to Belgium and return with three points. Therefore, most football betting sites believe Olympiacos will win the game.

Prediction: Olympiacos to win at 11/10.

