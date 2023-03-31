Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Round Betting Picks: ‘AJ’ To Win Inside Six Rounds

Anthony Joshua Belts
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin goes down this Saturday from London, England. Boxing fans are excited for the return of ‘AJ’, who looks to get back to winning ways this weekend. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this huge heavyweight dust-up.

On paper, this is a tough fight for Joshua on his ring return, despite the best US betting apps heavily favoring ‘AJ’. Can the two-time heavyweight champion return and get back to winning ways? Will ‘989 Assassin’ defy the odds and claim the biggest victory of his career? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this huge main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Joshua vs Franklin predictions.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Round Betting Picks

Anthony Joshua comes into this fight as a huge favourite with the best offshore gambling sites. He is priced at -1000 to get back to winning ways here and begin his road back to the summit of the heavyweight division.

Here at SportsLens we can see the former two-time heavyweight champion securing a knockout victory here within a three round range. Betting on what rounds Joshua will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets.

Anthony Joshua has 22 KO victories in his 24 wins, with 16 of them coming in the first half of the fight. He will be desperate to make a statement on Saturday night, and we think he will do just that by winning the fight by knockout in the second quarter of the bout.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Prediction: Anthony Joshua to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Joshua vs Franklin Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Joshua vs Franklin fight, we can see Joshua getting rid of his American rival in the fifth round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the former two-time heavyweight champion grinding down his opponent in the early rounds, before stopping him five rounds into the fight. Joshua came in at a career heaviest 255-pounds, with Franklin weighing 23-pounds less than his last fight in November (234-pounds).

Joshua is a huge puncher, and has won all but two of his fights by knockout. The majority of these stoppages have come early, and we think with Joshua weighing-in heavier on Friday, that he will be looking to put in a statement performance by knocking Jermaine Franklin out relatively early on.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Prediction: Anthony Joshua to Win by KO/TKO in Round 5 @ +850 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Joshua vs Franklin Betting Odds

Check out the list below for the best Joshua vs Franklin boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Anthony Joshua to Win: -1000
  • Anthony Joshua to Win by KO/TKO: -333
  • Anthony Joshua to Win by Decision: +375
  • Jermaine Franklin to Win: +750
  • Jermaine Franklin to Win by KO/TKO: +1100
  • Jermaine Franklin to Win by Decision: +2000
  • Draw: +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype! Be sure to stay up to date with all the boxing news as well as watching our exclusive boxing live streaming sites.

Be sure to claim the various betting offers and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

