Betting tips

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Anthony Joshua Boxing vs Franklin
Anthony Joshua Boxing vs Franklin

Without a doubt the biggest heavyweight fight of the year so far goes down this weekend. That’s right, Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin is finally here. This highly anticipated boxing heavyweight contest goes down on Saturday night, with boxing fans all around the world super excited for the bout.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Joshua vs Gane fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

On paper, this is a tough fight for Joshua on his ring return, despite the best US betting apps heavily favoring ‘AJ’. Can the two-time heavyweight champion return and get back to winning ways? Will ‘989 Assassin’ defy the odds and claim the biggest victory of his career? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this huge main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Joshua vs Franklin predictions.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Preview

The pride of British boxing, Anthony Joshua, returns to the ring this Saturday night as he takes on American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin. ‘AJ’ hasn’t fought since his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk back in August last year, where he lost for the second time to the Ukrainian unified heavyweight champion.

This weekend, he faces a completely different test in the form of Jermaine Franklin. Franklin is a heavy, come-forward, tough fighter, who Joshua won’t need to go searching for. Franklin’s last fight was of course in the UK too, where he was outpointed via majority decision in a close fight with Dillian Whyte.

On paper, Joshua should deal with ‘989 Assassin’ with relative ease, given his pedigree at heavyweight and his experience at the top level of the sport. Not to mention the fact he is a two-time heavyweight champion and has competed in 12 successive world title fights prior to this one.

However, the American can change his life this weekend by beating on of the best heavyweights on the planet and throwing himself into world title contention. This fight is intriguing and should be a good main event in the O2 Arena this Saturday night.

Can Jermaine Franklin defy the odds and all but end Joshua’s career? Or will Anthony Joshua get back to winning ways and begin his comeback to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division? Only time will tell!

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin goes down this Saturday from across the Atlantic in the UK and it is not to be missed!

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Prediction

Anthony Joshua comes into this fight as a huge favourite with the best offshore gambling sites. He is priced at -1000 to get back to winning ways here and begin his road back to the summit of the heavyweight division.

Here at SportsLens we can see the former two-time heavyweight champion securing a knockout victory here against the tough American Not only that, but we can see the stoppage coming in the first half of the fight.

Joshua is a huge puncher, and has secured 22 knockouts in his professional career to date. 16 of these stoppage victories have come within six rounds. We are confident of that becoming 17 this weekend against a fighter that Joshua should be comfortably outclassing.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Prediction: Anthony Joshua to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-6 @ +175 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this heavyweight boxing showdown from London this weekend is that Anthony Joshua will win this fight via KO/TKO in rounds 4-6. This is priced at generous odds of +300 with BetOnline.

‘AJ’ is one of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division right now, and is possibly the biggest puncher outside of Deontay Wilder. Despite not being a one-punch KO artist, Joshua has securing 22 knockouts in his career by throwing punches in bunching and lighting fast combos.

The addition of trainer Derrick James to Joshua’s camp will bring out the dog and aggressiveness of Joshua. James likes his fighters to finish fights inside the distance, which is another reason we can see this being a short and successful evening for ‘AJ’.

Here at SportsLens we can see Joshua breaking Franklin down early on before stopping him in rounds 4-6. We are yet to know if Jermaine Franklin can take a big shot, but we very much doubt he can take the power of ‘AJ’. Not many people can.

Franklin did well against Dillian Whyte, but fighting Anthony Joshua is an entirely different proposition. The British boxing superstar carries insane power in both fists and will look to finish the fight early this weekend.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Best Bet: Anthony Joshua to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +300 with BetOnline

Joshua vs Franklin Betting Odds

Already claimed the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Joshua vs Franklin boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Anthony Joshua to Win: -1000
  • Anthony Joshua to Win by KO/TKO: -450
  • Anthony Joshua to Win by Decision: +450
  • Jermaine Franklin to Win: +750
  • Jermaine Franklin to Win by KO/TKO: +1200
  • Jermaine Franklin to Win by Decision: +1200
  • Draw: +2000

When Is Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin?

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 5.30PM EST, O2 Arena, London, England, UK

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from London on DAZN, provided you are a subscriber to the streaming platform.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Anthony Joshua — Record and Bio

  • Age: 33
  • Ranking: #3 Heavyweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: England
  • Height: 6’6″ (198 cm)
  • Reach: 82″ (208 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 24-3
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22
  • Fights Won by Decision: 2

Jermaine Franklin — Record and Bio

  • Age: 29
  • Ranking: #34 Heavyweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 6’2″ (188 cm)
  • Reach: 77″ (196 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 21-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 14
  • Fights Won by Decision: 7

Joshua vs Franklin Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday night. Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin is of course the main event. The undercard includes some big prospects from British boxing including Galal Yafai and Fabio Wardley, as well as some brilliant fights in the lower weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Heavyweight 12
Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros Flyweight 10
Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie Heavyweight 10
Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent Middleweight 10
Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding Lightweight 8
Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker Super-Featherweight 8
John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski Light-Heavyweight 8
Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA Super-Lightweight ?
Peyer Kadiru vs TBA Heavyweight ?
Juergen Uldedaj vs TBA Cruiserweight ?

