Anthony Joshua Next Opponent Betting Odds: Tyson Fury Fight a Longshot

David Evans
  • Filip Hrgovic Favourite to be Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent
  • Deontay Wilder 3/1 to be Joshua’s Next Fight
  • Tyson Fury Has 4% Chance to be Anthony Joshua’s Next Bout

Anthony Joshua Next Opponent Odds

  • Filip Hrgovic 7/4
  • Deontay Wilder 3/1
  • Tyson Fury 25/1
  • Dillian Whyte 7/2
  • Joseph Parker 5/1
  • Zhilei Zhang 8/1
  • Andy Ruiz Jr 12/1
  • Joe Joyce 20/1
  • Daniel Dubois 20/1
  • Oleksandr Usyk 50/1

Following a dominant victory over Otto Wallin, Anthony Joshua, the #2 ranked Boxrec heavyweight, is eyeing his next opponent. With Filip Hrgovic as the likely choice, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury also offer compelling storylines for mammoth heavyweight encounters.

Filip Hrgovic 7/4 Favourite to Face AJ Next

Filip Hrgovic, the #9 ranked Boxrec heavyweight, is the frontrunner with odds at 7/4 for Joshua’s next fight. With the IBF expected to strip Oleksandr Usyk of the belt, Hrgovic is likely to get an automatic title shot, potentially against Joshua, bringing a high-stakes matchup to the fore.

Deontay Wilder 3/1 to be AJ’s Next Opponent as he Seeks Redemption

Deontay Wilder, the former WBC champion, now ranked #17 by Boxrec, has odds of 3/1 for a bout with Joshua. Their long-awaited two-bout clash hit a snag when Wilder lost to Joseph Parker, but a fight between these two could reignite interest and offer Wilder a path to redemption in the heavyweight scene.

Tyson Fury 25/1 Longshot to be Next Fight for AJ

The odds of 25/1 for Tyson Fury suggest a less likely but highly anticipated British heavyweight clash. Both fighters have shown limited recent interest in facing each other, but a future bout would undoubtedly be one of the biggest in British boxing history. However, Fury’s likely bout with Oleksandr Usyk in the first quarter of 2024 could be the reason for these long odds.

Exploring Other Matchup Possibilities

Dillian Whyte (7/2) , with a previously arranged rematch that fell through, and Joseph Parker (5/1) , fresh off his shock victory over Wilder, are potential rematches for Joshua. Alternatively, AJ could look at a trilogy fight against Andy Ruiz (12/1), who unexpectedly beat him in 2019, but he has already avenged that defeat.

One of the more interesting fights AJ could opt for is against Zhilei Zhang (8/1). The size of the Chinese market rooting for their homegrown fighter could mean this turns into a superfight and is one of the more compelling bouts in the division. Zhang is coming off the back of two victories against Joe Joyce and the mass appeal surrounding the fight could mean it’s a road AJ may head down.

SportsLens Commentary

“Anthony Joshua’s options for his next fight are as intriguing as they are varied,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “While Hrgovic seems the most probable due to the IBF situation, matchups with Wilder or Fury would be monumental. Additionally, the heavyweight division is bustling with talent like Whyte, Parker, and Zhang, each capable of creating a compelling clash in their own right.”

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

