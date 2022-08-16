Anthony Joshua Next Fight: Date, Time, Venue and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Anthony Joshua will attempt to salvage his status as heavyweight champion when he goes toe-to-toe with Oleksandr Usyk in the much-talked about rematch on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua Next Fight Details

🥊 Boxing Match: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 📊 Records: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO)

Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022

August 20th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 9.30PM GMT

Approx. 9.30PM GMT 🏆 Title: WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Heavyweight Titles

WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Heavyweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports Box Office

Sky Sports Box Office 🏟 Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Oleksandr Usyk 4/9 | Anthony Joshua 33/20.

Oleksandr Usyk 𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 the heavy bag! He's ready for August 20 💪@usykaa | #UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/FuU2GKguYv — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 10, 2022

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

Fights as monumental as this weekend’s are few and far between, and with so many narratives circling this bout, the stakes could not be higher.

The Ukrainian, who prevailed in the first meeting back in September of last year, enters this one as the firm favourite having put on a boxing masterclass, despite being perceived as the slower, less technically astute of the pair.

Meanwhile, Joshua has a mountain of pressure on his shoulders heading into this one. Not only could he be facing the prospect of a potential third loss in five fights, but his credibility as a serious heavyweight champion contender may also be at stake.

He has shown a tendency to bounce back over his 26 fights however, most notably regaining all four of his titles conceded to Andy Ruiz in 2019 in an emphatic rematch.

We simply can not wait for this one given the implications for both fighters, and with Tyson Fury giving up vacancy on his coveted Ring Magazine belt, the stakes just got that little bit higher.

Where is Joshua’s Next Fight?

The location for this long-awaited rematch will be Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, where Joshua beat Andy Ruiz in their 2019 rematch.

Anthony Joshua Record

24-2, 22 Wins by KO.

Anthony Joshua Last Fight

Anthony Joshua’s previous fight was the first iteration of the Oleksandr Usyk saga, where the Brit was utterly outclassed.

In a unanimous points decision, the Ukrainian registered scores of 117–112, 116–112 and 115–113 to extend his unbeaten record.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Anthony Joshua 33/20 Oleksandr Usyk 4/9 Draw 20/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Exclusive Boxing Free Bets & Betting Offers